Cedrick Simmons Flips and 1,000 Yards of Alabama Offense on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the World Cup final, Cedrick Simmons committing to the Crimson Tide, Monshun Sales choosing a different school and if the Crimson Tide will have a 1,000 offensive producer in 2026.

The program begins with the World Cup Final as Fernandez has made it to the last week of his internship. Will Spain or Argentina become champions on Sunday?

We transition into Alabama topics and begin with Cedrick Simmons flipping his commitment from Auburn to Alabama. Simmons is a 3-star receiver out of Selma who's undersized but has elite speed. He put up over 2,000 receiving as junior and gives Alabama a unique element in its Class of 2027. What does Simmons' commitment mean about Monshun Sales' pending decision?

We transition from Simmons into the current Crimson Tide roster and ask if the program will produce a 1,000 yard rusher or receiver in 2026. Alabama hasn't produced either since 2021, where they had Brian Robinson Jr. over 1,000 yards on the ground, Jameson Williams and John Metchie II over 1,000 yards. The show asks if there's a running back or receiver that can pull it off in 2026.

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