Live Updates of No. 16 Alabama Softball Doubleheader in Buzz Classic
Coming off an impressive 17-0 win in the season opener, No. 16 Alabama will play two more games on Friday at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide will face East Carolina at 12:15 p.m. CT and host team Georgia Tech at 5 p.m.
The first game against ECU is radio only. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout both games.
Game 1 vs. ECU
Top 1- ECU batting
- An error at second by Jena Young puts runners on the corners with one out. Pitching coach Lance McMahon comes out for a circle visit with the freshman pitcher.
- A ground ball to the left side gets the first out, but also brings a run in. East Carolina 1, Alabama 0
- The runners move to second and third with a wild pitch.
- A hard single puts two on with nobody out
- Pallozzi walks the first batter on four pitches.
- The first pitch from Pallozzi is a ball, and this game is underway.
Pregame
- First pitch was moved up from 12:30 to 12:15
- Alabama is the designated home team and will bat second.
- Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Pallozzi gets her first start in the circle.
- Alabama goes with the same starting nine as yesterday.
Starting lineups
