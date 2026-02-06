Live Updates of No. 16 Alabama Softball Doubleheader in Buzz Classic

Coming off an impressive 17-0 win in the season opener, No. 16 Alabama will play two more games on Friday at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide will face East Carolina at 12:15 p.m. CT and host team Georgia Tech at 5 p.m.

The first game against ECU is radio only. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout both games.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

Game 1 vs. ECU

Top 1- ECU batting

An error at second by Jena Young puts runners on the corners with one out. Pitching coach Lance McMahon comes out for a circle visit with the freshman pitcher.

A ground ball to the left side gets the first out, but also brings a run in. East Carolina 1, Alabama 0

The runners move to second and third with a wild pitch.

A hard single puts two on with nobody out

Pallozzi walks the first batter on four pitches.

The first pitch from Pallozzi is a ball, and this game is underway.

Pregame

First pitch was moved up from 12:30 to 12:15

Alabama is the designated home team and will bat second.

Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Pallozzi gets her first start in the circle.

Alabama goes with the same starting nine as yesterday.

Starting lineups