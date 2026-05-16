NCAA Softball Live Updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. Belmont

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 1 Alabama and Belmont both won their opening games of the NCAA tournament to set up one of the best pitching matchups in the country for Saturday's winner's bracket game.

The Crimson Tide (50-7) and Bruins (41-11) meet at Rhoads Stadium with a spot in the regional finals on the line. The game will be streaming only on ESPN+, but Ba,aCentral will be providing updates throughout. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Live updates

(latest updates at the top)

Top 1- Alabama batting

Wells strikes out swinging on a 3-2 count for the first out of the inning.

Alabama gets a leadoff baserunner as Young is hit by a pitch.

The first pitch from Johnson is a strike, and this game is underway.

Jena Young, Brooke Wells and Alexis Pupillo will get things started for Alabama at the plate.

Starting lineups

Alabama vs. Belmont starting lineups- May 16, 2026 | Statbroadcast

Pregame

The Rhoads House is packed and rocking on this Saturday!

Today's umpires: Brett Higgins (home plate), Chelsea Clark (first base), Robert Guest (second base), Shane Jackson (third base)

Alabama is going with the same starting nine it has utilized since the start of the SEC tournament.

As expected, it will be Maya Johnson (28-2, 0.64 ERA) vs. Jocelyn Briski (21-3, 1.45 ERA) in the circle.

Even though Alabama is the host team and higher seed, the Crimson Tide will be the designated visiting team today and will bat first. Alabama is staying in its regular dugout though.

It is another beautiful day for softball in Tuscaloosa with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It is slightly warmer than yesterday.

Alabama is wearing its all crimson uniform today.

Belmont beat Southeastern Louisiana 2-0 with Maya Johnson pitching a complete game for the Bruins. The offense did just enough, scoring a run in the first and sixth innings.

Alabama beat USC Upstate 8-0 in five innings on Friday. Both Marlie Giles and Audrey Vandagriff homered for the Crimson Tide, and freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi pitched the complete game.

Series history vs. Belmont:Alabama leads, 4-0

In Tuscaloosa: 0-0 | In Nashville: 0-0 | At Neutral Sites: 4-0

Last meeting: April 23, 2019 - Cullman, Ala. - W, 6-4

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.