NCAA Super Regional Live Updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Game day is here in Tuscaloosa as Rhoads Stadium hosts its first super regional matchup since 2023. No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 16 LSU in the all-SEC clash.

Weather across the South and in the Tuscaloosa has been a major concern, but the first pitch for Alabama and LSU is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

BamaCentral is inside Rhoads Stadium and will provide updates throughout Friday night's matchup, including any delays due to weather.

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Live updates

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

Looks like LSU will be wearing teal jerseys tonight. Alabama will be wearing its all white uniform.

Alabama is warming up in the concourses instead of the outfield because of the wet conditions.

Alabama softball team warming up in the concourses | BamaCentral

As of 4:30 p.m. CT, there is no tarp on the field at Rhoads Stadium and the grounds crew is hard at work getting the field ready. It is not currently raining, but there is more rain in the forecast for tonight. It looks like they are planning for an on-time first pitch as of now.

The DJ has a sense of humor because every song that's been played since I got into the stadium has had something to do with rain.

When I arrived to the stadium about two hours prior to first pitch, there were already fans lined up outside the Brickyard to get into the stadium.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .398

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 65

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 23

ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.38

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 22

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 182

LSU statistical leaders:

Batting average: Kylee Edwards- .349

RBIs: Tori Edwards- 44

Home runs: Tori Edwards- 12

ERA: Paytn Monticelli- 2.40

Wins: Jayden Heavener- 13

Strikeouts: Jayden Heavener- 120

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