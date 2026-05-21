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How to Watch No. 1 Alabama Softball vs. No. 16 LSU in Super Regional

Game times, plus TV channel and radio information as the Crimson Tide hosts the Tigers in a super regional at Rhoads Stadium with a spot in the Women's College World Series on the line.
Katie Windham|
Alabama Softball Player Kristen White (3) celebrates against USC Upstate at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, May 15, 2026.
Alabama Softball Player Kristen White (3) celebrates against USC Upstate at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, May 15, 2026. | UA Athletics

The road to Oklahoma City runs through Tuscaloosa. This weekend, either No. 1 Alabama or No. 16 LSU will punch their ticket to the Women's College World Series in the best-of-three Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

The two teams are rivals and SEC foes but did not meet in the regular season. Both Alabama (52-7) and LSU (40-17) swept through the regional round.

Stormy weather is expected in the Tuscaloosa area all weekend, so be sure to come back to BamaCentral for updates on possible game time and TV changes. For now, Game 1 of the regional is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Game 2 is supposed to be at 2 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN. The if-necessary Game 3 is to be determined based on other results around the country.

Here's what you need to know for this weekend's super regional matchup:

How to Watch Super Regional: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 LSU

Who: Alabama (52-7) vs. LSU (40-17)

When: Friday, May 22 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 23 – 2 p.m. CT
(if necessary) Sunday, May 24

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: LSU leads, 49-44
In Tuscaloosa: 23-14 | In Baton Rouge: 13-27 | At Neutral Sites: 8-8

Last meeting: Alabama and LSU last met during the 2025 regular season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers won the series, but the Crimson Tide won the finale 8-5 on April 6, 2025. Audrey Vandagriff hit a 3-run home run, and Lauren Johnson had three hits and four RBIs.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat USC Upstate 9-0 in the regional final. Vic Moten and Alea Johnson combined for the shutout, and the Alabama offense hit four home runs.

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers beat Virginia Tech 7-2 in the Baton Rouge regional final. Patyn Monticelli pitched a complete game for LSU

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .398
RBIs: Brooke Wells- 65
Home runs: Brooke Wells- 23
ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.38
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 22
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 182

LSU statistical leaders:

Batting average: Kylee Edwards- .349
RBIs: Tori Edwards- 44
Home runs: Tori Edwards- 12
ERA: Paytn Monticelli- 2.40
Wins: Jayden Heavener- 13
Strikeouts: Jayden Heavener- 120

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Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.

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