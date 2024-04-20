No. 15 Alabama Softball Falls to No. 14 Arkansas on the Road in Extra Innings, 1-0
On Friday, in a less-than-thrilling SEC softball game at Bogle Park, No. 14 Arkansas (31-11, 10-6 SEC) narrowly defeated No. 15 Alabama Softball (30-11, 7-9 SEC) 1-0 in an extra innings affair.
For the Razorbacks, victory came in the closing moments of the game when Lauren Camenzind delivered a crucial hit to score Raigan Kramer from second base in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The game remained scoreless until the Razorback's walk-off victory, which highlighted the lack of offense displayed by both teams. Arkansas' late-inning small-ball strategy became apparent when Kramer initiated the frame by drawing a walk from pitcher Kayla Beaver — advancing to second base following a successful sacrifice bunt by Rylin Hedgecock.
Alabama's batting in the top of the ninth was less fortunate, with Kali Heivilin grounding out to shortstop to end their final chance to score. Earlier, both teams had opportunities, but fielder's choices and strategic bunts shaped much of the gameplay, with neither side able to capitalize fully until Camenzind's decisive hit.
Despite the loss, it was a solid outing for Beaver, who posted 8.1 innings of nine-hit, five-strikeout, one-run ball, walking only two Razorback batters on a lofty 122 total pitches.
Arkansas and Alabama will continue their three-game series with games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 p.m C.T. and 1:00 p.m. CT, promising more action and potential shifts in the conference standings. The games will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPNU, respectively.