No. 2 Alabama Softball Bounces Back Blanking Wildcats in Game One Run Rule Victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 2 Alabama softball stumbled this week, losing an inexplicable midweek matchup to the Samford Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide bounced back on Friday in a big way, beating up on SEC basement dweller Kentucky and claiming a 9-0 game one rule-rule victory.

Alabama junior pitcher Jocelyn Briski extended her personal SEC winning streak to five games with a six-inning, five-strikeout performance, allowing no runs and no walks. She responded with strikeouts after three of Kentucky's four hits, quelling any Wildcat opportunity to build momentum.

"I think a couple times, actually, where they did get a hit or somebody in scoring position, I know there was a runner at third in the first inning, she kicked it up a notch," Patrick Murphy said. "And you can see it in her body language and the flight of the ball when she pitches, it's a little bit quicker, it's a little bit firmer. I think she was upset a little bit at one point, but she just continues to make the pitches when she needs to. That's the key."

The Crimson Tide bats were back on Friday after a quiet performance in the midweek. Alabama saw four different batters hit home runs, taking the Crimson Tide's team total to 27 on the year.

Jena Young got Alabama's offense started in the second inning, reaching on a double to the left field fence and then scoring on Audrey Vandagriff's double to the right field fence.

Ambrey Taylor kept the momentum rolling, singling in the third inning. Marlie Giles (5) paid off the at-bat by scorching a two-run home run just over Kentucky left fielder Reaghan Oney's extended arm at the wall.

Kristen White showed strong plate discipline in the fourth inning, drawing a leadoff walk. Brooke Wells (19) followed up, smashing a two-run home run into the brickyard to solidify Alabama's lead. Ana Roman (11) led off the fifth inning with a bang, hitting the Crimson Tide's deepest home run of the day into straightaway centerfield.

The Crimson Tide slammed the door shut in the sixth inning as Gils opened the inning with a single, Taylor followed with a walk, and Vandagriff (6) hit a three-run bomb over the left centerfield fence to seal the run-rule win.

"I almost gave her [Vandagriff] the bunt, and then I was like 'you know what, it's six to nothing in the sixth inning. I'm going to let her hit.' and thank God I let her hit. But Marlie [Giles] crushed it, Brooke Wells opposite field once again and then Ana Roman got a really good piece of one straightaway centerfield."

The Crimson Tide continue the series against the Wildcats in Rhoads Stadium on Saturday with game two starting at 1:30 p.m. CT.

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