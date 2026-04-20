Views From Alabama's Sweep Over Kentucky: Photo Gallery

No. 2 Alabama softball faced the Kentucky Wildcats in a three-game series over the weekend at Rhoads Stadium. The Tide swept the Cats ending the games 9-0, 5-4, and 4-0.

Game 1 of the series on Friday was the 40th win of the year, matching last year's win total with a few weeks still remaining in the season. Jena Young struck first in the bottom of the second, scoring on back-to-back doubles from herself and Audrey Vandagriff. To end the game early, Vandagriff hit a walk -off three-run home run, to run rule the Cats 9-0 in six innings.

Game 2 of the series on Saturday was a 5-4 comeback win for the Tide. After scoring the first two runs in the bottom of the fifth, Alabama allowed Kentucky to retaliate with three runs in the top of the sixth. Going into the bottom of the seventh, the Crimson Tide faced a 4-2 deficit. Brooke Wells and Marlie Giles scored to tie the game, and with bases loaded Audrey Vandagriff hit a single allowing Gerritt Griggs to score, securing the comeback.

The final game of the series on Sunday was the second shutout win of the weekend with a 4-0 victory in Kaitlyn Pallozzi's first SEC start. The first two runs of the game were driven in by Wells to score Alexis Pupillo in the first and second innings. The Tide held strong on defense and added two more insurance runs by Giles and Salen Hawkins. Jocelyn Briski earned the sabve

"Offensively, we mixed in a couple of really good at bats, but the two in the order that were outstanding were Alexis Pupillo at the leadoff and Brooke Wells right behind her," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after Game 3. "Those two together are a deadly combination."

Check out 20 pictures from Alabama's sweep over Kentucky:

1. Alabama Softball Celebrates the Comeback Win

Alabama Softball celebrates the walk off single win in the second game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Jocelyn Briski Pitches in Game One

Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski pitches in the first game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Alexis Pupillo Celebrates a Walk

Alabama utility player Alexis Pupillo celebrates her second walk in the third game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Jena Young Catches a Throw

Alabama infielder Jena Young catches a throw in the third game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Lauren Johnson Rounds Third

Alabama outfielder Lauren Johnson rounds third in the second game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Kristen White Catches for an Out

Alabama outfielder Kristen White catches the ball for an out in the first game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Ambrey Taylor Hits a Ground Ball

Alabama infielder Ambrey Taylor hits a ground ball in the first game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Alexis Pupillo Slides Home

Alabama utility player Alexis Pupillo slides home in the third game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Audrey Vandagriff Celebrates on Second

Alabama outfielder Audrey Vandagriff celebrates on second in the first game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Jena Young Slides into Third

Alabama infielder Jena Young slides into third in the second game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Salen Hawkins Throws to First

Alabama infielder Salen Hawkins throws to first for an out in the first game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Ana Roman Celebrates her Home Run

Alabama outfielder Ana Roman celebrates her home run in the first game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Gerritt Griggs Solidifies the Come back Win

Alabama infielder Gerritt Griggs calls safe for the walk off win in the second game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Marlie Giles Catches in Game Three

Alabama catcher Marlie Giles catches in the third game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Vic Moten Pitches in Game Two

Alabama pitcher Vic Moten pitches in the second game of the series against Kentucky on April. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Brooke Wells Makes the Play at First

Alabama infielder Brooke Wells catches the ball for an out in the third game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Audrey Vandagriff Catches the Ball

Alabama outfielder Audrey Vandagriff catches the ball for an out in the second game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Abby Duchscherer Watches the Pitch

Alabama infielder Abby Duchscherer watches the pitch in the third game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Alabama Softball Celebrates Patrick Murphy's 500th SEC Win

Alabama Softball celebrates Head Coach Patrick Murphy's 500th SEC win in the first game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Alabama Softball Alumni Cheer on Team 30

Alabama Alumni cheer on the team in the second game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.