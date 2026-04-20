Views From Alabama's Sweep Over Kentucky: Photo Gallery
No. 2 Alabama softball faced the Kentucky Wildcats in a three-game series over the weekend at Rhoads Stadium. The Tide swept the Cats ending the games 9-0, 5-4, and 4-0.
Game 1 of the series on Friday was the 40th win of the year, matching last year's win total with a few weeks still remaining in the season. Jena Young struck first in the bottom of the second, scoring on back-to-back doubles from herself and Audrey Vandagriff. To end the game early, Vandagriff hit a walk -off three-run home run, to run rule the Cats 9-0 in six innings.
Game 2 of the series on Saturday was a 5-4 comeback win for the Tide. After scoring the first two runs in the bottom of the fifth, Alabama allowed Kentucky to retaliate with three runs in the top of the sixth. Going into the bottom of the seventh, the Crimson Tide faced a 4-2 deficit. Brooke Wells and Marlie Giles scored to tie the game, and with bases loaded Audrey Vandagriff hit a single allowing Gerritt Griggs to score, securing the comeback.
The final game of the series on Sunday was the second shutout win of the weekend with a 4-0 victory in Kaitlyn Pallozzi's first SEC start. The first two runs of the game were driven in by Wells to score Alexis Pupillo in the first and second innings. The Tide held strong on defense and added two more insurance runs by Giles and Salen Hawkins. Jocelyn Briski earned the sabve
"Offensively, we mixed in a couple of really good at bats, but the two in the order that were outstanding were Alexis Pupillo at the leadoff and Brooke Wells right behind her," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after Game 3. "Those two together are a deadly combination."
Check out 20 pictures from Alabama's sweep over Kentucky:
1. Alabama Softball Celebrates the Comeback Win
2. Jocelyn Briski Pitches in Game One
3. Alexis Pupillo Celebrates a Walk
4. Jena Young Catches a Throw
5. Lauren Johnson Rounds Third
6. Kristen White Catches for an Out
7. Ambrey Taylor Hits a Ground Ball
8. Alexis Pupillo Slides Home
9. Audrey Vandagriff Celebrates on Second
10. Jena Young Slides into Third
11. Salen Hawkins Throws to First
12. Ana Roman Celebrates her Home Run
13. Gerritt Griggs Solidifies the Come back Win
14. Marlie Giles Catches in Game Three
15. Vic Moten Pitches in Game Two
16. Brooke Wells Makes the Play at First
17. Audrey Vandagriff Catches the Ball
18. Abby Duchscherer Watches the Pitch
19. Alabama Softball Celebrates Patrick Murphy's 500th SEC Win
20. Alabama Softball Alumni Cheer on Team 30
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."