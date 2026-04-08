No. 3 Alabama Softball Run Rules South Alabama for 15th Shutout of Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama made sure it wasn't going to experience a letdown after winning a series against No. 1 Texas over the weekend. The team hadn't practice since Wednesday, but it sure didn't look like it.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide handled business against South Alabama with a 8-0 run-rule victory in five innings at Rhoads Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Alabama (36-3) remains perfect in midweek games on the season.

"I think it came down to just being present everywhere we were," Alabama catcher and team captain Marlie Giles said after the game. "Whether that was in the box or in the field, everybody just being ready to play. That's not just me. That's our coaching staff, that's all the other girls on thteam just holding everybody accountable."

Brooke Wells once again led the way offensively with her 16th home run of the season and the game-ending RBI in the fifth inning to secure the run rule. She had four total RBIs on the day. Wells' 16th home run is the most for any Alabama batter in a single season since Ashley Prange hit 16 in 2023.

"It feels great to see the work go through and work out in a game," Wells said.

Alabama had five singles in the third inning but only scored two runs in the frame. After a single and a walk in the fourth inning, Wells made South Alabama (24-18) pay with the 3-run home run.

"She's one of those kids that she might foul of a pitch, and it doesn't look very good, and the next pitch she immediately makes a huge adjustment," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said of Wells. "And she did that. I think she fouled it off into their dugout the pitch before, and then she gets one that she loves. And she's been doing that all year."

Giles had a perfect day at the plate with three hits and an RBI. The catcher scored Alabama's first run of the game in the second inning. She has six hits over her last four games.

Alabama added on two runs in the third inning with an RBI-single from Ana Roman, and pinch runner Kinley Pate scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi got the start for Alabama in the circle, tossing the first four scoreless innings before fellow freshman Vic Moten needed just seven pitches to retire the Jaguars in the top of the fifth inning. It was the 15th shutout thrown by the Alabama pitching staff this season.

"A two-hitter and a shutout with two freshmen on the mound, I'll take it all day long against a Division I opponent," Murphy said after the game. "And they should feel that, too. To shut out anybody is special."

This ends an eight-game homestand for the Crimson Tide. Alabama will now travel down to Auburn for a rivalry series with the Tigers beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.

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