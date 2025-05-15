Patrick Murphy Shares Best Way to Respect Opponent as Alabama Enters NCAA Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Only the top-16 teams in the NCAA softball tournament are actually seeded. The rest of the teams are sent to different regionals based on location, avoiding conference matchups and other reasons.
So, unlike, basketball, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament isn't going to faced the 64th-seeded team in the first game of the softball tournament. This weekend, the team with the lowest RPI in the tournament field, Jackson State at 234, will actually be playing against No. 15 Alabama at Rhoads Stadium on Friday evening.
If the Crimson Tide can beat Jackson State, it will face the winner of Virginia Tech and Belmont. The Hokies have veteran pitcher Emma Lemley, who has had success in the past against Alabama, and Belmont has one of the statistically best pitchers in the country in Maya Johnson (24-4, 1.24 ERA.)
Either way, Alabama will be facing a strong pitcher in its second game of the regional. Alabama and Virginia Tech have already played this season, splitting two games back in February. Ideally, the Crimson Tide will be able to rest pitchers Jocelyn Briski and Catelyn Riley against Jackson State.
Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy wants to make sure his team isn't looking ahead though.
"The best way to respect your opponent is to play your very best against them," Murphy said. "So, we’re going to respect the heck out of Jackson State. They’re a champion of a conference. I told them the other night that whoever’s in the NCAA tournament is gonna be good. It doesn’t matter where they’re from, what school. It doesn’t matter. They either won their conference, won their conference tournament or got an at-large bid because you did a great job all season long."
Alabama and Virginia Tech fall into the the second category. Belmont (Missouri Valley) and Jackson State (SWAC) both winning their conference tournaments.
This is the 20th straight postseason Alabama has hosted a regional at Rhoads Stadium, and the Crimson Tide has advanced to super regionals every season except one since the format changed in 2005.
The regional tournament is double elimination, but it can be as simple as winning three games in three days to advance to Supers if business is handled at home.
"At this point, everybody’s season is on the line, so they’re going to bring their best," Alabama freshman outfielder Audrey Vandagriff said.
Alabama has also made it to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City three of the last four seasons. Reaching OKC is a huge goal each season, but it all starts with advancing out of regionals.
For the Tide, it begins with Jackson State on Friday at 5 p.m.
"Jackson State’s the champion of the SWAC, so that’s who we’re going to worry about," Murphy said.