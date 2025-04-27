Rhoads Recap: Alabama Softball Sweeps Series against Missouri
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama softball is back above. 500 in SEC play after completing the sweep over Missouri at Rhoads Stadium on Sunday. It is the first time all season the Crimson Tide has swept an SEC opponent.
Head coach Patrick Murphy often talks about the three keys to winning a college softball game: good start in the circle, good defense and the timely hit. No. 15 Alabama (35-18, 11-10 SEC) had all three this weekend.
Alabama got a good start from Jocelyn Briski in Friday's 4-2 victory. Catelyn Riley had a solid start on Saturday night on the way to a 7-6 win in Game 2. Briski was brilliant in Game 3, pitching a complete-game shutout.
The Tide defense played error free all weekend, and Brooke Ellestad provided the clutch hit in all three games with bases-clearing doubles in the first inning of Game 1 and 2, and she provided an insurance run in Game 3 with a solo home run in the sixth inning.
After dropping its home-opening series to Mississippi State, Alabama ended the season with three straight home series victories over Georgia, Oklahoma (which is looking more impressive by the day as the Sooners swept Texas this weekend) and the sweep over Missouri.
This Crimson Tide team has showed flashes of being a top contender in the league and nationally all season and finally had a weekend where it put all the pieces together.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI softball writer Katie Windham shares her main thoughts and takeaways from Rhoads Stadium after Alabama softball picked up its first SEC sweep of the season.