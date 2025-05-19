Rhoads Recap: Alabama Softball Sweeps Through Regionals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Patrick Murphy has built the picture of consistency for Alabama softball as the program secured its 19th super regional appearance in the last 20 postseasons with a 3-2 win over Virginia Tech at Rhoads Stadium on Sunday.
In Game 1 on Friday against Jackson State, the Crimson Tide looked like a hosting team should against the 4-seed in a regional with an 8-0 victory in five innings. Emily Winstead and Alea Johnson combined for the shutout as Kali Heivilin, Salen Hawkins and Brooke Ellestad all drove in two runs.
No. 15 Alabama faced Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon, coming away with a 4-3 victory behind a complete-game performance from Jocelyn Briski in the circle. Heivilin had the go-ahead home run.
In the weekend finale against the Hokies, it was another one-run win for the Crimson Tide. Catelyn Riley threw 6.1 innings, and Briski came in for the save. Lauren Johnson's 2-RBI bloop single in the fifth inning proved to be the game winner.
Now the attention turns to the four-time defending national champions as Alabama will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners. Can the Tide recreate the regular season magic? We will find out this weekend.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Joe Gaither and Katie Windham recap Alabama softball's weekend in the Tuscaloosa Regional as the Crimson Tide swept through with an 8-0 run-rule win over Jackson State, 4-3 over Virginia Tech on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday.