Seventh-Inning Rally Leads No. 25 Alabama Softball to Win at North Alabama
Alabama softball left 10 runners on base and was held scoreless through the first six innings of Wednesday night's game at North Alabama. The Crimson Tide was losing by two runs heading into the seventh inning and got down to its final out.
Lauren Johnson had the pinch hit RBI single with two outs to tie the game, and No. 25 Alabama rallied to score two more runs in the inning on the way to a 4-2 win over the Lions in Florence.
The victory was the 1300th career win for Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy.
Senior second baseman Kali Heivilin had a 4-for-4 day at the plate and got the second hit to help start the seventh-inning rally after Brooke Ellestad led off the inning with a single.
Catelyn Riley got the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide and gave up five hits and two earned runs over three innings as UNA led 2-0 after three innings.
Emily Winstead and Jocelyn Briski combined for four innings of scoreless relief work, and Briski picked up her 10th win of the season. The entire pitching staff only gave up one walk on the day.
Alabama improves to 23-12 on the season and returns to Rhoads Stadium this weekend for a three-game SEC series with No. 17 Georgia.
This story will be updated.