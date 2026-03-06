The Position Patrick Murphy Hopes Someone Seizes as Alabama Starts SEC Play

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Patrick Murphy has been known to change a lineup around a time or two (or 30) throughout a season based on who is playing best, who might be on a hot streak or who might match up best with the opposing pitcher. Ultimately though, his goal is to have the best nine on the field at all times.

For the most part, Alabama's starting eight in the field has been pretty consistent during the Crimson Tide's 20-0 start except at one spot. Brooke Wells has started 16 of 20 games at first base. Jena Young has been the starter at second base 18 times, and Salen Hawkins has started at shortstop 18 times. Alabama has a lot of depth in the outfield, but some combination of Audrey Vandagriff. Lauren Johnson and Ana Roman have started the majority of the games in the outfied.

Third base has been the exception to the rule with senior Abby Duchscherer earning 11 starts at the position. Sophomore Mari Hubabrd has started at third base seven times, and freshman Gerritt Griggs has made up the other two starts.

As No. 6 Alabama enters SEC play this weekend at Ole Miss, Murphy hopes one of those players will seize the starting spot at third base.

"We’re gonna have a little talk with everybody at the hotel after practice and just give some thoughts to everybody and maybe some things that if they’re wondering about what’s going on, we can tell them what they need to work on, and this is what we see," Murphy said. "And hopefully, we get somebody that really grabs it and says, ‘That’s my spot.’"

Duchscherer has the most experience as a collegiate player but has spent most of her career at first base. She's also gotten off to a slow start at the plate, batting just .212 with one home run and five RBIs.

Hubbard made 30 appearances with 12 starters last year during her freshman season, backing up Brooke Ellestad. This year, Hubbard is hitting .320 during the non-conference slate.

Griggs was one of the top prospects in the 2026 class as an in-state recruit out of Phenix City, Alabama. She can play all over the infield, also making starts at second base and shortstop this season.

Murphy did not say whether or not he plans on giving each an opportunity to start in the three games this weekend at Ole Miss, but either way, he wants it to be a position that gets locked down as the Crimson Tide starts the crucial stretch of its season.