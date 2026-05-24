Instant Analysis after Alabama Softball's Super Regional Sweep against LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It's a feeling that never gets old for Patrick Murphy, holding up the super regional championship trophy after his Alabama team punched a ticket to the Women's College World Series.

No. 1 Alabama continued to look the part of the top-seeded team in the country with a sweep over No. 16 LSU in super regionals. The Crimson Tide completed it with a 4-1 victory over the Tigers after four hours of rain delays on Saturday night.

The pitching was dominant, the defense made plays and the offense collected the timely hits. Alexis Pupillo stayed hot at the plate with her second home run of Supers, and Salen Hawkins stepped up with a clutch two-RBI single in the fourth inning to push the Alabama lead to three runs.

Alabama's performance has been so consistent all season long, and it has been no different in the postseason. Despite all the weather issues, the fans at Rhoads Stadium still showed up and packed out the place for the last game in the building until 2027.

"The fans were incredible," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after the game. "To come back three times basically, and it felt like a full crowd at the last pitch. Just unbelievable."

First pitch was a little after 2 p.m., and the game did not end until almost 8:30 p.m. Alabama outlasted LSU phsically and emotionally.

The job isn't finished for the Crimson Tide. Alabama now heads to Oklahoma City where it is looking to win its first national title since 2012. The Tide has not made it to the semifinals since 2021 or the championship series since 2014.

This Alabama teams has the qualities of a championship team to win it all.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI softball writer Katie Windham shares her quick thoughts from inside Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama after No. 1 Alabama beat LSU 4-2 to clinch a spot at the Women's College World Series for the 16th time.

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