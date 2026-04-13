Three Takeaways from Alabama Softball's Series Sweep over Auburn

Alabama conducted its second SEC road sweep of the season over the weekend, winning all three games at Auburn to improve to 39-3 (12-3 SEC) on the year. The Crimson Tide is in sole possession of second place in the SEC, and Alabama and Oklahoma are the only two teams to not lose a conference series this season.

The final score of Game 1 was close, but Auburn never really threatened the Tide all weekend. Alabama won the opener 1-0, and followed it up with another shutout and a 4-0 victory in Game 2. The Crimson Tide ended things early on Sunday with a 9-1 run-rule win in six innings.

Here are three of my biggest takeaways from the weekend:

Starting pitching stays superb

Alabama Softball Player Vic Moten (00) in action against Auburn at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Apr 11, 2026. | UA Athletics

Alabama's pitching staff allowed one total run across all three games. Auburn's offense may be struggling this season, but that type of performance in the circle against any SEC team is impressive. Facing the Tigers for the second time this weekend, Briski was very efficient on Sunday in the complete game. She needed just 80 pitches and 60 of them were strikes.

As head coach Patrick Murphy pointed out after Sunday's win, there has only been one time in 42 games this season that Alabama's pitchers haven't given the Crimson Tide a quality start in the circle. Game after game, week after week, no matter the competition, Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten are having strong starts and more importantly, giving their team a chance to win.

Briski has not looked like a player that came into the season off an injury, and Moten has not looked like a true freshman in the SEC. Moten has shaken off a few rough outings to open conference play to look like one of the best freshmen in the country. Both have ERAs below 1.70 despite a high volume of starts.

The Alabama offense is much improved from a season ago, but even if the Tide is having an off day at the plate, the pitchers have been very reliable.

Lineup changes pay off

Alabama Softball Player Jena Young (4) in action against Auburn at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, AL on Friday, Apr 10, 2026. | UA Athletics

Murphy kept Alexis Pupillo in the leadoff spot this weekend as a carryover from the Texas series. She went 4-of-9 with a double, a home run, three walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.

After a couple shaky games at the plate, Jena Young was completely out of the lineup for a few games. She earned her way back into the lineup to reclaim the starting spot at second base and moved up to the five hole by Game 3. Young went 5 for 6 in the series with a double, two triples and two RBIs. She scored the lone run in Game 1 and reached base four times in the series finale after being moved up in the order.

Audrey Vandagriff has spent most of her Alabama career over the last two seasons as the leadoff hitter in the lineup. She has moved down to the six hole the last two weekends and had a hit in every game of the Auburn series.

Alabama has enough depth to move things around and insert new players if someone goes cold or things aren't working out. That depth will continue to be important as Alabama soon enters the postseason.

Alabama passes maturity test

The University of Alabama softball team in action against Auburn at Jane B Moore Field in Auburn, AL on Sunday, Apr 12, 2026. | UA Athletics

Coming off an emotional home series win over No. 1 Texas, it could've been really easy for Alabama to relax into its ranking and overlook a slumping Tigers squad. But the Tide handled business in the midweek against South Alabama and then went on the road to sweep Auburn.

A program with the accomplishments of Alabama softball will always have a target on its back, but when you're inside the top five nationally, that target grows larger. Alabama may have been able to slide under the radar the first few weeks of the season, but that is no longer the case.

Every team will be giving the Crimson Tide its best shot, but Alabama has a lot to player for as well. Alabama has a very real possibility at earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournanent and winning the SEC regular season title for the first time since 2019. The team is still taking things one game at a time, but those type of goals loom over this team as the success continues to stack up.

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