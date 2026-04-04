Views From Alabama Softball's Series Win Over No. 1 Texas: Photo Gallery
No. 5 Alabama softball officially won the home series over No. 1 Texas following a tie-breaking 7-4 victory in Game 3 on Saturday.
This is the first time in ten years that the Crimson Tide won a series against a No. 1 opponent.
After a falling to the Longhorns 9-1 in the series opener, and a 4-0 deficit in the beginning of the second game, the momentum shifted completely in the Crimson Tide's direction, as it did not let up the rest of the series.
Alabama scored 6 runs in the second inning of Game 2, starting with a bases-loaded double from Brooke Wells, which brought in three runs. UA did not allow another run the rest of the outing, eventually ending with an 11-4 win.
"The goal was to bounce back from yesterday's performance and we did just that." Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after Game 2.
During the Crimson Tide's series-decider on Saturday, Alabama once again took the lead in the second inning, scoring four runs in the process.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be at Alabama with this group of people," Murphy said in a press release after Game 3. "They are truly incredible. It took all 21 of our players to win this series, because Texas is one heck of a team. They’re the number one team in the nation for a reason.
"We needed the almost 4,000 fans in the stands and in our corner to win that series. They gave us life when we needed it.
"We had two really good pitching performances from from [Vic] Moten and [Jocelyn] Briski and we had some really great hits from a lot of different people. Overall, I’m really impressed with today’s outcome.”
Check out 20 photos from the Crimson Tide's series win over Texas:
1. Alexis Pupillo Celebrates on Second
2. Ambrey Taylor Celebrates a Home Run
3. Salen Hawkins Beats the Throw to First
4. Vic Moten Pitches in the Third Game
5. Jena Young Watches her Home Run Clear the Fence
6. Lauren Johnson Makes the Catch
7. Alexis Pupillo Slides to Second
8. Ambrey Taylor Throws to First
9. Ana Roman Celebrates a Walk
10. Salen Hawkins Celebrates a Strike Out
11. Jocelyn Briski Pitches in Game Three
12. Alabama Softball Team Celebrates the Series Win
13. Vic Moten Celebrates the Game Two Win
14. Audrey Vandagriff Celebrates a Base Hit
15. Alexis Pupillo Celebrates Bringing in a Run
16. Ana Roman Celebrates a Base Hit
17. Lauren Johnson Celebrates her Diving Catch
18. Ambrey Taylor Hits a Home Run
19. Kristen White Celebrates on Second
20. Marlie Giles Swings
The Crimson Tide is set to host South Alabama this Tuesday with the opening pitch set for 5 p.m. CT.
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."