Views From Alabama Softball's Series Win Over No. 1 Texas: Photo Gallery

No. 5 Alabama softball officially won the home series over No. 1 Texas following a tie-breaking 7-4 victory in Game 3 on Saturday.

This is the first time in ten years that the Crimson Tide won a series against a No. 1 opponent.

After a falling to the Longhorns 9-1 in the series opener, and a 4-0 deficit in the beginning of the second game, the momentum shifted completely in the Crimson Tide's direction, as it did not let up the rest of the series.

Alabama scored 6 runs in the second inning of Game 2, starting with a bases-loaded double from Brooke Wells, which brought in three runs. UA did not allow another run the rest of the outing, eventually ending with an 11-4 win.

"The goal was to bounce back from yesterday's performance and we did just that." Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after Game 2.

During the Crimson Tide's series-decider on Saturday, Alabama once again took the lead in the second inning, scoring four runs in the process.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be at Alabama with this group of people," Murphy said in a press release after Game 3. "They are truly incredible. It took all 21 of our players to win this series, because Texas is one heck of a team. They’re the number one team in the nation for a reason.

"We needed the almost 4,000 fans in the stands and in our corner to win that series. They gave us life when we needed it.

"We had two really good pitching performances from from [Vic] Moten and [Jocelyn] Briski and we had some really great hits from a lot of different people. Overall, I’m really impressed with today’s outcome.”

Check out 20 photos from the Crimson Tide's series win over Texas:

1. Alexis Pupillo Celebrates on Second

Alabama utility player Alexis Pupillo celebrates on second in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Ambrey Taylor Celebrates a Home Run

Alabama infielder Ambrey Taylor celebrates her home run in the second game of the series against Texas on Apr. 2, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Salen Hawkins Beats the Throw to First

Alabama infielder Salen Hawkins beat the throw to first in the second game of the series against Texas on April. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Vic Moten Pitches in the Third Game

Alabama pitcher Vic Moten pitches in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Jena Young Watches her Home Run Clear the Fence

Alabama infielder Jena Young watches her home run clear the fences in the third game of the series against Texas on April. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Lauren Johnson Makes the Catch

Alabama outfielder Lauren Johnson makes the catch in the first game of the series against Texas on April. 2, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Alexis Pupillo Slides to Second

Alabama utility player Alexis Pupillo slides into second in the first game of the series against Texas on Apr. 2, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Ambrey Taylor Throws to First

Alabama infielder Ambrey Taylor throws to first in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Ana Roman Celebrates a Walk

Alabama outfielder Ana Roman celebrates a walk in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Salen Hawkins Celebrates a Strike Out

Alabama infielder Salen Hawkins celebrates a strike out in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Jocelyn Briski Pitches in Game Three

Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski pitches in the third game of the series against Texas on April. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Alabama Softball Team Celebrates the Series Win

The Alabama softball team celebrates the series win over Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Vic Moten Celebrates the Game Two Win

Alabama pitcher Vic Moten celebrates the win in the second game of the series against Texas on Apr. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Audrey Vandagriff Celebrates a Base Hit

Alabama outfielder Audrey Vandagriff celebrates a base hit in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Alexis Pupillo Celebrates Bringing in a Run

Alabama utility player Alexis Pupillo celebrates her run in the second game of the series against Texas on Apr. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Ana Roman Celebrates a Base Hit

Alabama outfielder Ana Roman celebrates a base hit in the first game of the series against Texas on April. 2, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Lauren Johnson Celebrates her Diving Catch

Alabama outfielder Lauren Johnson celebrates her diving catch in the first game of the series against Texas on April. 2, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Ambrey Taylor Hits a Home Run

Alabama infielder Ambrey Taylor hits a home run in the second game of the series against Texas on Apr. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Kristen White Celebrates on Second

Alabama outfielder Kristen White celebrates on second in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Marlie Giles Swings

Alabama catcher Marlie Giles swings in second game of the series against Texas on April. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The Crimson Tide is set to host South Alabama this Tuesday with the opening pitch set for 5 p.m. CT.

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