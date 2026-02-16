Three Takeaways from Alabama Softball's Sweep through Bama Bash

Alabama softball remains undefeated in the early season after cruising through the competition at the Easton Bama Bash in the home opener at Rhoads Stadium with three run-rule victories in four games, all three of which were shutouts.

The No. 13 Crimson Tide opened up the weekend with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Purdue Friday afternoon followed by a 6-3 victory over Liberty that evening. Alabama had to turn right back around and face those two teams again, but it was no problem for the pitching staff with back-to-back shutouts and 8-0 five-inning wins over Liberty and Purdue. Sunday's scheduled matchup with Georgia Southern was cancelled due to rainy weather in Tuscaloosa.

Here are three of my takeaways from Alabama softball's 4-0 weekend at home:

Brooke Wells is the legit run-producer in the 2-spot that Alabama has been missing

Feb 13, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Brooke Wells yells to her teammates after hitting a double against Purdue at Rhodes Stadium in the Easton Bama Bash, the home opening weekend tournament. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brooke Wells transferred in from Houston over the offseason, and the sophomore has made an immediate impact with the Crimson Tide and has quickly cemented her spot in the lineup. On opening day, she was starting at first base and batting second in the lineup and has been there ever since.

Wells went 4 for 10 on the weekend with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs. She's tied for the team lead in batting average (.500) and RBIs (14) and has the solo lead in OBP (.645.) The finale against Purdue was the first game this season that she hasn't recorded at least one hit.

Alabama found its leadoff hitter last season in Audrey Vandagriff, and Wells is the perfect person to back her up in the second spot in the lineup.

Lance McMahon is doing a great job of managing pitching staff

Alabama Softball Player Kaitlyn Pallozzi (18) in action against Liberty at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Feb 13, 2026. | UA Athletics

Facing the same team in back-to-back days is preparing Alabama for SEC play. While no pitcher started against the same team twice, it gave a little preview of how the Tide can mix up its starting pitching options. Purdue, an NCAA tournament bubble team last season, did not score a single run in two games against the Tide staff.

Freshman Vic Moten continued her strong start to the season. She did not allow a single run in nine innings pitched over two starts against Purdue and Liberty. Moten's ERA is now down to 0.58 with a 5-0 record and 30 strikeouts to open her career.

Jocelyn Briski was on a pitch limit as she continues to work her way back from a leg injury. She was roughed up early on with three runs allowed in her first start against Liberty on Friday (with some miscues from the defense behind her.) Freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi was able to come in and throw 5.1 innings of scoreless relief work in the 6-3 victory. Briski bounced back on Saturday with three scoreless innings and seven strikeouts against Purdue.

Relievers Braya Hodges and Alea Johnson have yet to give up a run and are good options for Alabama out of the bullpen. With Alabama's non-conference schedule being lighter, no one pitcher has had to carry too much of the load.

Rhoads magic still happens

Alabama softball handles senior day a little differnt than some other sports. Rather than just celebrating every senior collectively for the final home game, each senior gets their own senior day sprinkled throughout the regular season home slate. Saturday was senior day for Alexis Pupillo.

And on her senior day, Pupillo hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth against Purdue that put the Tide in run-rule territory.

Pupillo is another player off to a strong start. She is tied with Wells for the team lead with 14 RBIs and is hitting .375 with three home runs. However, it wasn't just Pupillo with a special moment. Vandagriff hit a walk-off grand slam to run rule Liberty in the first game on Saturday.

Alabama played great at home and also played well in the Buzz Classic at Georgia Tech to start the year. The Crimson Tide will be facing, by far, its biggest test yet this upcoming week at the Dugout Club Classic in Tallahassee, Florida. Alabama will play five games in three days, two of which will be against host Florida State. The newest rankings will come out on Tuesday, but the Seminoles will likely still be a top-10 team after a 2-2 record in the Clearwater Invitational. Time will tell if the Tide can translate some of the Rhoads magic to Tallahassee.

