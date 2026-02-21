No. 9 Alabama backed a complete-game from freshman right-hander Vic Moten with timely power and late insurance, shutting out No. 7 Florida State 8-0 on Friday night at JoAnne Graf Field.

The Crimson Tide improved to 11-0 on the season, while the Seminoles fell to 10-3.

After three scoreless innings opened the top-10 showdown, Alabama broke through in the fourth with a three-homer barrage. Brooke Wells started the scoring with a solo shot to deep left, Alexis Pupillo followed with another solo blast, and Ana Roman capped the inning with a two-run homer to give the Tide a 4-0 cushion.

Alabama added the finishing touches in the seventh, plating four more runs on five hits. Pupillo drove in a run with a single up the middle before Jena Young added an RBI hit. Kristen White delivered the biggest swing of the frame, hitting a two-run single to push the lead to eight.

The Tide finished with 11 hits, led by Wells’ 3-for-4 night that included a home run and double. Pupillo added two hits and two RBIs, while Roman drove in a pair.

In the circle, Moten was in complete control. The freshman tossed a seven-inning shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out seven without issuing a walk. Florida State never advanced a runner past second base.

Florida State was also forced into a late defensive adjustment behind the plate, as Bella Ruggiero replaced Madi Frey at catcher after Frey appeared to suffer a wrist injury during the game.

The win marks another strong early-season statement for the unbeaten Crimson Tide in one of the weekend’s premier nonconference matchups. The Crimson Tide will face the Seminoles once again tomorrow at 2:00 P.M. CT as the Dugout Club Classic continues.