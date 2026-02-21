Vic Moten Throws Shutout as No. 9 Alabama Blanks No. 7 Florida State
No. 9 Alabama backed a complete-game from freshman right-hander Vic Moten with timely power and late insurance, shutting out No. 7 Florida State 8-0 on Friday night at JoAnne Graf Field.
The Crimson Tide improved to 11-0 on the season, while the Seminoles fell to 10-3.
After three scoreless innings opened the top-10 showdown, Alabama broke through in the fourth with a three-homer barrage. Brooke Wells started the scoring with a solo shot to deep left, Alexis Pupillo followed with another solo blast, and Ana Roman capped the inning with a two-run homer to give the Tide a 4-0 cushion.
Alabama added the finishing touches in the seventh, plating four more runs on five hits. Pupillo drove in a run with a single up the middle before Jena Young added an RBI hit. Kristen White delivered the biggest swing of the frame, hitting a two-run single to push the lead to eight.
The Tide finished with 11 hits, led by Wells’ 3-for-4 night that included a home run and double. Pupillo added two hits and two RBIs, while Roman drove in a pair.
In the circle, Moten was in complete control. The freshman tossed a seven-inning shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out seven without issuing a walk. Florida State never advanced a runner past second base.
Florida State was also forced into a late defensive adjustment behind the plate, as Bella Ruggiero replaced Madi Frey at catcher after Frey appeared to suffer a wrist injury during the game.
The win marks another strong early-season statement for the unbeaten Crimson Tide in one of the weekend’s premier nonconference matchups. The Crimson Tide will face the Seminoles once again tomorrow at 2:00 P.M. CT as the Dugout Club Classic continues.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Sklar is an intern at Alabama Crimson Tide/Bama Central. He previously covered Alabama football and basketball for TideIllustrated.com and was a contributing writer for The Crimson White, focusing on golf and football. He also has extensive experience on social media, including TikTok. He’s lived in six different states, enjoys playing golf and DJing in his free time while majoring in News Media with a concentration in sports media.Follow HenryOSklar