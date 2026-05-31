What Nebraska Softball Said after Losing to Alabama at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY–– Alabama snapped Nebraska's 27-game win streak with a 5-1 victory over the Cornhuskers during the winners' bracket game at the Women's College World Series at Devon Park on Saturday night.

Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle, plus freshmen pitcher Alexis Jensen and Hannah Camenzind spoke to the media after the game. Here's everything they had to say:

Full transcript

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Nebraska. We'll start with an opening statement by head coach.

RHONDA REVELLE: We can go to questions.

Q. Lex, first appearance in the College World Series, talk about what your feeling was on the mound?

ALEXIS JENSEN: I would say it took one, the first one's always the hardest one. But then after that, I just went back to my swagger and just found a way to pitch for the team.

Q. Hannah, what went through your mind when you hit that home run today? What made the rest of the at-bats so hard?

HANNAH CAMENZIND: Yeah, obviously she did a great job, she's a great pitcher. My at-bat, I was fouling pitches off, trying to get a good pitch I thought I could hit hard.

I felt like tonight we got caught in between a little bit and weren't our best selves. Sometimes that happens. So I think we'll look to do a better job of that tomorrow.

Q. Hannah, this is obviously the team's first loss in 27 games since March. What gives you confidence you can bounce back and respond tomorrow?

HANNAH CAMENZIND: Yeah, I think this team has done a great job all year of just responding. We're full of a lot of heart, a lot of fight. I have no doubt that we'll show up with that tomorrow. We have a team of 12 seniors. Everything's on the line. We'll put it all out there. None of us want to stop playing softball together.

Q. Hannah, when you have someone like Briski who is so good up and down, do you have to pick one to hunt early in counts?

HANNAH CAMENZIND: Yeah, really just picking what pitch you can hit hard, trying not to miss when it's in the zone is the biggest thing. She threw great tonight. Yeah, just getting your swing off when it comes over the plate.

Q. On Briski, what part of her skill set or abilities makes her so tough to catch up with? Why do you think you did on your home run?

HANNAH CAMENZIND: I think her ability to move the ball to all parts of the zone. Obviously she can change speeds on top of it. She has full confidence in throwing it to all quadrants of the zone that any time in the count she pounds the zone.

At my at-bat, she threw pitches all over the place. I was trying to get rid of the ones I didn't want and try to get something I felt better about hitting hard.

THE MODERATOR: Thank you, players. We'll continue with questions for coach.

Q. What did you see from Jordy out there early on in the game?

RHONDA REVELLE: Well, she just said it. She didn't have her best start today. Walking that first batter is not customary for her. You look at her walk-to-strikeout ratio, that is not common. She hit a batter. We almost got out of it. Left a ball on the plate, and it got hit hard.

That for her, I mean, if you just know her, she needs to be able to sleep tonight because she just takes that stuff so personally.

She's going to get back out there and fight again and do her best.

Here's the truth: we didn't play our best softball today. That's what we talked about in the locker room. We threw the ball around a little bit. It just wasn't clean. I think I said coming into post-season, we had one inning like that against Rutgers, and we were able to recover. But it's been a long time since we've played softball that looked like that.

It's really unfortunate on a stage like this that we didn't play our best softball. But we've still got life. What I told them in the locker room is we have 18 hours until the next game. We can't spend a lot of time on this game. We can debrief about things that we want to do better and that can maybe address some things in this game.

We spent some time doing that. But we've got to be able to turn the page, get some rest and come out with a fighting spirit tomorrow because Texas is really tough.

We're just down to that place in the season where everybody is so good. You can't give them anything extra. We gave a lot of extras today.

Q. Was there a specific moment when you were like it's Lex's turn? Did Jordy say something?

RHONDA REVELLE: No, Jordy didn't say anything. We went back and forth about who we were going to start. Have full confidence in Lex. I felt on this stage in that moment, it was Jordy's to take, just like I thought Briski could take it for them. They have a freshman that's outstanding as well.

Just in a game of this magnitude, I'd make that call again. Not because we don't have full confidence in Lex, it's the situation where we've got a veteran.

We had her ready to go. We didn't have to get her ready to go. I thought she came in and did well. That first hitter, she said it, the pitches she didn't locate weren't close to what we called. Then she bounced right out of it and did a really nice job.

I think if there's a bright spot in the game, we didn't quit fighting, we don't quit fighting. It didn't look pretty, but we didn't quit fighting.

Then Lex, that's what I said after she came off after that first inning, You just got your first inning in the College World Series, now let's go.

I thought she pitched really well. She was really a bright spot.

Q. What are some of the factors that go into making that decision on who you're going to pitch in a tournament setting, not a season setting?

RHONDA REVELLE: Well, you have a two-time national champion on her résumé, MVP of the College World Series, two-time Player of the Year, and you're playing for a shot of being one of the two undefeated teams in the tournament.

You just give the ball to somebody that has a résumé like that. She's earned that day after day after day. Again, it's not that we don't have confidence in Lex. She's got an All-American pedigree, too. I just think in this moment, on this stage, I would make that call again.

Q. You mentioned the errors not really being an issue in recent games. Why do you feel like they popped up tonight?

RHONDA REVELLE: I don't know. I hope they all popped up and popped out, right (smiling)? Boom. We were the Bad News Bears there for a minute, God bless us. Ava had a true error, but a lot of it was on miss-hit kind of stuff that we just let the game speed us up.

I don't have an answer for that. It's a one-off. That's not who we are. Like I said, I hope they pop up and pop out.

Q. What do you make of this team that Patrick Murphy has built this season?

RHONDA REVELLE: They're everything that's been advertised. I understand why they earned the No. 1 seed. As I was prepping for them, I didn't pay a lot of attention through the season because we didn't play them. We played a lot of teams in the SEC.

As I was prepping for them, a lot of the teams we had played had a really tough time against them. People weren't scoring many runs. Briski, I've been watching her for a long time. This year she took it to another level. She has taken her game to another level.

She pounds the zone, she's vertical, throws with confidence, mixing speeds. She gets ahead in the count and she comes right at you. She really is a warrior.

She was the SEC Pitcher of the Year for a reason. I understand after facing her today why she got that designation. She was really good tonight, I thought she was so good.

Q. Calling Lex a 'bright spot', how big is it for her to get that experience knowing you'll need her to go through the losers bracket?

RHONDA REVELLE: Critical. Jordy was already up to 40 pitches. Lauren and I were talking. We need to get Lex in there for that very point. We need to get her land legs under her.

In that sense, mission accomplished. We kept Jordy's pitch count down. We didn't run that up. We got Lex four innings against a really good team in the College World Series.

Q. What explanation were you given as to why that wasn't a live ball and the runner out at second?

RHONDA REVELLE: The umpire said that she had called time to talk to the coach and the batter.

Q. What are the biggest challenges with this quick turnaround against a team you've already faced this year on a day's rest?

RHONDA REVELLE: I think it's mostly the recovery, getting good rest, getting hydration. It's hot out there. Just being able to mostly flush. For the coaches it's getting your scout ready.

It's a challenge, but other people are doing it, too. It's kind of like when we have weather, the rain delay, they've got to do it, too. Somebody else has got to do it, too.

I know Texas didn't play today. At some point in time they've had to turn around and play again, and they did it yesterday.

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Transcript courtesy of ASAP Sports