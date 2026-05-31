No. 1 Alabama Secures Spot in WCWS Semifinals with Dominant Win over No. 4 Nebraska

OKLAHOMA CITY — The pride of Clanton, Alabama has made Oklahoma City a second home. For the second straight game at the Women’s College World Series, Marlie Giles sparked Alabama’s bats to lead the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 5-1win over No. 4 Nebraska.

Giles brought in four of Alabama’s runs, including a three-run home run to center field with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. She now has a home run in all three of her trips to the WCWS. The senior captain also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third. Giles started Alabama off with a two-out RBI single during its opening win over UCLA on Thursday. She is 2-for-4 with a walk and five RBIs over the Crimson Tide’s two wins at the WCWS.

Alabama's offense was facing the reigning NFCA National Player of the Year and two-time national champion Jordy Frahm in the circle. The offense came out patient and attacking. She only faced the Tide one time through the order before being lifted for freshman Alexis Jensen.

While Giles stepped up big at the plate, Jocelyn Briski sparkled in the circle. The junior ace allowed just one run on one hit while striking out six batters over seven innings with no free passes allowed. The lone hit and run came on a Hannah Camenzine solo shot with two outs in the fourth inning. She needed just 83 pitches for the complete game victory in an efficient two-hour game.

Jena Young continued her superb play out of the leadoff spot. She went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI-single in the fourth inning to tack on more insurance. Young has now reached base seven straight times in her first appearance at the WCWS.

With the win Alabama (56-7) secures its spot in the semifinals and will face the winner of Sunday’s game between No. 8 UCLA and No. 11 Texas Tech. It is the Tide's first trip to the WCWS semis since 2021. Whichever team wins will have to beat the Tide twice to advance to the championship series.

This story will be updated.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.