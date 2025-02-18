Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 2
Alabama softball competed with some of the best teams in the country down in Florida over the weekend at the Clearwater Invitational and held a lead in all five games it played, but the Crimson Tide exited the tournament with a 1-4 record including late losses to then No. 4 UCLA and No. 10 Oklahoma State.
Alabama now sits at 5-5 overall and will play Jacksonville State on Tuesday in Huntsville before the home opener this weekend with five games in three days at the Easton Bama Bash. After losing four more games, the Crimson Tide dropped to from No. 12 to No. 21 in the USA Softball poll and is still ranked in there of the four major college softball polls.
The SEC continues to have a strong showing the in the rankings with four of the top-five teams, eight in the top-10 and 13 teams ranked overall.
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 2
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas (25), 11-0, 635
2. Oklahoma, 10-0, 593
3. Florida, 13-1, 563
4. UCLA, 9-1, 535
5. LSU, 10-0, 513
6. Texas A&M, 10-1, 488
7. Tennessee, 10-1, 482
8. Florida State, 8-1, 471
9. Georgia, 9-0, 393
10. Arkansas, 10-0, 260
11. Arizona, 10-1, 345
12. Texas Tech, 8-3, 342
13. Oklahoma State, 5-4, 334
14. Duke, 7-3, 316
15. Nebraska, 8-2, 286
16. Mississippi State, 9-1, 240
17. Virginia Tech, 8-2, 215
18. Auburn, 11-0, 186
19. Oregon, 10-1, 160
20. Stanford, 9-0, 132
21. Alabama, 5-5, 118
22. Missouri, 6-5, 99
23. San Diego State, 8-2, 90
24. South Carolina, 10-0, 76
25. Liberty, 8-3, 44
Dropped out: Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Kentucky, Northwestern
Others receiving votes: Baylor (33), Kentucky (32), Northwestern (24), Florida Atlantic (18), Indiana (16), Virginia (15), Ole Miss (5), UCF (2)