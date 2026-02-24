Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 3
Alabama softball passed its first major test over the weekend with flying colors as the Crimson Tide swept Florida State easily in two true road matchups. It was the first time all season that Alabama had played a ranked opponent, and the team still looked dominant.
Overall, the Crimson Tide sits at 13-0 on the season after also beating Elon and Dartmouth over the weekend. Alabama is one of five remaining undefeated teams in Division 1 softball. Because of that, the Tide continues to climb in the polls.
D1Softball has Alabama in the lowest spot at No. 8. Alabama is No. 5 in the NFCA Coaches Poll, No. 4 in the Softball America rankings and No. 7 in the ESPN/USA Softball rankings. The USA Softball poll is the ranking used on TV.
The SEC continues to dominate with polls with six of the top-10 teams and 11 teams in the top 25 overall. No. 7 Alabama will play a midweek game against UAB on Tuesday night at Rhoads Stadium before hosting three teams this weekend in the Crimson Classic.
USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 3
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Tennessee (23) 14-0 623
2. Texas Tech 16-1 588
3. Texas (2) 14-1 580
4. Nebraska 11-4 516
5. Oklahoma 13-2 508
6. Florida 19-0 497
7. Alabama 13-0 491
8. Arkansas 13-1 451
9. UCLA 13-3 434
10. Florida State 12-4 399
11. Georgia 13-4 315
12. Virginia Tech 11-2 311
13. Stanford 10-4 291
14. Arizona 12-5 265
15. Texas A&M 10-6 251
16. Oklahoma State 11-4 241
T17. LSU 12-4 238
T17. Oregon 8-6 238
19. Mississippi State14-1 219
20. Duke 9-7 157
21. Virginia 12-1 109
22. South Carolina 9-5 93
23. Arizona State 13-3 88
24. Washington 10-6 53
25. Grand Canyon 16-0 50
Others receiving votes: Clemson (46), UCF (21), Auburn (20), Penn State (16), Belmont (8), Michigan (5), Kentucky (3), Charlotte (2), Florida Atlantic (2), North Carolina (2), Ohio State (2), LMU (1)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 3
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Tennessee (28) 14-0 768
2. Texas Tech (2) 16-1 740
3. Texas 14-1 716
4. Florida 19-0 680
5. Alabama 13-0 619
6. Oklahoma 13-2 605
7. Arkansas 13-1 591
8. UCLA 13-3 548
9. Nebraska 11-4 537
10. Florida State 12-4 502
11. Virginia Tech 11-2 401
12. Mississippi State 14-1 396
13. Texas A&M 10-6 334
14. Arizona 12-5 318
15. Georgia 13-4 316
16. Stanford 10-4 313
17. LSU 12-4 266
18. Virginia 12-1 259
19. South Carolina 9-5 244
20. Oregon 8-6 224
21. Oklahoma State 11-4 197
22. Grand Canyon 16-0 107
23. Duke 9-7 104
24. Arizona State 13-3 99
25. Clemson 10-5 52
Others receiving votes: Southeastern Louisiana (32), Michigan (25), Ole Miss (16), UCF (16), Omaha (15), Florida Atlantic (10), Auburn (7), Charlotte (7), North Carolina (5), Penn State (5), Loyola Marymount (1).
