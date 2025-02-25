Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 3
Alabama softball got back on track over the weekend with a 4-1 record in the Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide lost the first game to No. 17 Virginia Tech, 2-1, and bounced back with four straight run-rule victories, capping the weekend with a 9-1 run-rule over the Hokies on Sunday to avenge the first loss.
The offense exploded for 48 runs over the final four games backed up by solid outings in the circle from the entire pitching staff. Despite the wins, Alabama actually moved down one spot in the USA Softball poll from No. 21 to No. 22.
After a really tough stretch of opponents to start the season, the schedule lightens up the next few weeks for Alabama with a chance to pile up some wins before entering the gauntlet of SEC play. The Crimson Tide does not have a midweek game this week, and this weekend's slate of games at the Crimson Classic will be the first time this season that Alabama does not face a sinlg ranked team over the span of a weekend.
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 3
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (11), 14-0, 603
2. Texas (7), 15-1, 599
3. Florida (6), 18-1, 585
4. UCLA, 14-2, 532
5. Texas A&M, 15-1, 521
6. LSU (1), 14-0, 519
7. Tennessee, 13-3, 419
8. Florida State, 11-3, 408
9. Duke, 13-3, 404
10. Arizona, 15-2, 394
11. Georgia, 14-0, 388
12. Arkansas, 14-1, 366
13. Texas Tech, 14-3, 318
14. Oregon, 15-1, 317
15. Oklahoma State, 7-4, 286
16. Nebraska, 12-4, 242
17. Virginia Tech, 12-3, 222
18. Stanford, 12-2, 195
19. Auburn, 14-1, 178
20. Mississippi State, 13-2, 150
21. South Carolina, 15-0, 134
22. Alabama, 10-6, 121
23. San Diego State, 12-3, 118
24. Liberty, 12-3, 58
25. Virginia, 9-5, 31
Dropped out: Missouri
Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic (20), Ole Miss (13), Indiana (9), Kentucky (6), Missouri (4), California (4), Grand Canyon (3)