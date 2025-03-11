Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 5
Alabama softball's 13-game winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 loss to Louisiana on the back of a doubleheader. The Crimson Tide now sits at 19-7 overall and travels to Mobile on Tuesday for a midweek game at South Alabama before opening SEC play at home this weekend against Mississippi State.
Since the last dropping of the rankings, Alabama went 4-1 and stayed in similar positioning in this week's polls, ranging from No. 21 to No. 24. The Tide moved down two spots to No. 23 in the USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.
Alabama is currently ranked 20th in the RPI, which is a big factor used by the selection committee in determining postseason seeding. The top 16 teams get to host regionals. Alabama's remaining schedule, starting with No. 19 Mississippi State (13 in RPI) this weekend, will provide plenty of opportunities to increase its RPI and potentially get in a hosting position.
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 5
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (20) SEC (3-0) 22-0 618
2. Texas (5) SEC (0-0) 24-1 603
3. Florida SEC (2-1) 26-2 572
4. LSU SEC (0-0) 23-1 542
5. UCLA Big Ten (0-0) 23-4 511
6. Texas A&M SEC (1-2) 21-4 507
7. Tennessee SEC (2-1) 21-4 464
8. Oregon Big Ten (0-0) 22-2 443
9. South Carolina SEC (0-3) 20-3 404
10. Florida State ACC (0-0) 20-5 402
11. Arizona Big 12 (1-2) 22-4 377
12. Texas Tech Big 12 (2-1) 20-7 349
13. Georgia SEC (1-2) 19-4 279
14. Oklahoma State Big 12 (1-2) 16-6 278
15. Arkansas SEC (1-2) 20-3 262
16. Virginia Tech ACC (2-1) 19-5 241
17. Duke ACC (2-1) 17-7 235
18. Nebraska Big Ten (0-0) 19-6 196
19. Mississippi State SEC (3-0) 22-3 176
20. Stanford ACC (5-1) 17-3 170
21. Ole Miss SEC (2-1) 20-4 140
22. Auburn SEC (0-3) 20-3 119
23. Alabama SEC (0-0) 19-7 84
24. Liberty CUSA (3-0) 20-4 38
25. Virginia ACC (1-2) 17-7 34
Others receiving votes: UCF (22), Kentucky (17), Clemson (16), Grand Canyon (9), California (4), Florida Atlantic (3), Ohio State (2), Indiana (1)