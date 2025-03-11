Bama Central

Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 5

How the Crimson Tide is positioned in the national polls entering SEC play.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Alexis Pupillo (31) celebrates at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Mar 8, 2025.
Alabama Softball Player Alexis Pupillo (31) celebrates at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Mar 8, 2025. / Alabama Athletic

Alabama softball's 13-game winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 loss to Louisiana on the back of a doubleheader. The Crimson Tide now sits at 19-7 overall and travels to Mobile on Tuesday for a midweek game at South Alabama before opening SEC play at home this weekend against Mississippi State.

Since the last dropping of the rankings, Alabama went 4-1 and stayed in similar positioning in this week's polls, ranging from No. 21 to No. 24. The Tide moved down two spots to No. 23 in the USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

Alabama is currently ranked 20th in the RPI, which is a big factor used by the selection committee in determining postseason seeding. The top 16 teams get to host regionals. Alabama's remaining schedule, starting with No. 19 Mississippi State (13 in RPI) this weekend, will provide plenty of opportunities to increase its RPI and potentially get in a hosting position.

USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 5

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)

1. Oklahoma (20) SEC (3-0) 22-0 618
2. Texas (5) SEC (0-0) 24-1 603
3. Florida SEC (2-1) 26-2 572
4. LSU SEC (0-0) 23-1 542
5. UCLA Big Ten (0-0) 23-4 511
6. Texas A&M SEC (1-2) 21-4 507
7. Tennessee SEC (2-1) 21-4 464
8. Oregon Big Ten (0-0) 22-2 443
9. South Carolina SEC (0-3) 20-3 404
10. Florida State ACC (0-0) 20-5 402
11. Arizona Big 12 (1-2) 22-4 377
12. Texas Tech Big 12 (2-1) 20-7 349
13. Georgia SEC (1-2) 19-4 279
14. Oklahoma State Big 12 (1-2) 16-6 278
15. Arkansas SEC (1-2) 20-3 262
16. Virginia Tech ACC (2-1) 19-5 241
17. Duke ACC (2-1) 17-7 235
18. Nebraska Big Ten (0-0) 19-6 196
19. Mississippi State SEC (3-0) 22-3 176
20. Stanford ACC (5-1) 17-3 170
21. Ole Miss SEC (2-1) 20-4 140
22. Auburn SEC (0-3) 20-3 119
23. Alabama SEC (0-0) 19-7 84
24. Liberty CUSA (3-0) 20-4 38
25. Virginia ACC (1-2) 17-7 34

Others receiving votes: UCF (22), Kentucky (17), Clemson (16), Grand Canyon (9), California (4), Florida Atlantic (3), Ohio State (2), Indiana (1)

Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

