Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 8

Alabama handled business during its bye week from SEC play with four wins over non-conference opponents to improve to 33-2 on the season.

For the first time this year, Alabama is ranked inside the top five in every major poll (No. 5 in USA Softball and No. 4 by D1Softball, Softball America and NFCA Coaches Poll.) The Crimson Tide also received one first-place vote in this week's USA Softball Poll.

This sets up a top-five showdown at Rhoads Stadium this weekend with No. 5 Alabama hosting No. 1 Texas for a three-game series beginning on Thursday at 6 p.m.

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 8

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Texas (19) 31-2 618

2. Texas Tech (5) 34-2 600

3. Oklahoma 34-3 567

4. Nebraska 26-6 549

5. Alabama (1) 33-2 513

6. Arkansas 30-5 489

7. Florida 33-4 464

8. Tennessee 30-5 458

9. UCLA 29-5 434

10. Florida State 32-4 422

11. Georgia 27-8 363

12. Virginia Tech 31-4 333

13. Arizona 27-8 318

14. Washington 30-6 275

15. Texas A&M 24-11 268

16. Miss. State 31-7 259

17. Virginia 31-3 210

18. Oregon 26-9 196

19. Duke 24-11 183

20. LSU 23-12 158

21. Oklahoma St. 25-10 125

22. Grand Canyon 36-2 76

23. Arizona State 28-9 75

24. Stanford 20-10 58

25. UCF 24-10 40



Others receiving votes: South Carolina (31), Louisville (18), Clemson (17), Boston U (5), Belmont (4), Ole Miss (4), Indiana (2), Jacksonville State (1), Missouri (1)

Dropped out: South Carolina

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 8

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Texas (20) 31-2 764

2. Texas Tech (11) 34-2 755

3. Oklahoma 34-3 687

4. Alabama 33-2 656

5. Florida 33-4 642

6. Florida State 32-4 593

7. Tennessee 30-5 591

8. Nebraska 26-6 568

9. Arkansas 30-5 527

10. UCLA 29-4 516

11. Virginia Tech 31-4 485

12. Virginia 31-3 402

13. Mississippi State 31-7 388

14. Arizona 27-8 376

15. Georgia 27-8 360

16. Texas A&M 24-11 291

17. Grand Canyon 36-2 259

18. Oregon 26-9 224

19. Oklahoma State 25-10 189

20. Arizona State 28-9 163

21. Washington 30-6 143

22. LSU 23-12 140

23. Duke 24-11 124

24. Stanford. 20-10 114

25. South Carolina 22-14 42



Others receiving votes: UCF (26), Louisville (18), Southeastern Louisiana (17), Belmont (7), North Carolina (6), Clemson (2).

SEC Softball standings

Team SEC record Overall record Texas 8-1 31-2 Oklahoma 8-1 34-3 Alabama 7-2 33-2 Florida 9-3 33-4 Georgia 6-3 27-8 Texas A&M 6-3 24-11 Tennessee 7-5 30-5 Arkansas 5-4 30-5 Missouri 4-5 19-18 Mississippi State 4-5 32-7 LSU 4-8 23-12 South Carolina 2-7 22-15 Auburn 2-7 23-13 Ole Miss 2-10 23-15 Kentucky 1-11 21-16

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