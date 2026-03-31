Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 8
Alabama handled business during its bye week from SEC play with four wins over non-conference opponents to improve to 33-2 on the season.
For the first time this year, Alabama is ranked inside the top five in every major poll (No. 5 in USA Softball and No. 4 by D1Softball, Softball America and NFCA Coaches Poll.) The Crimson Tide also received one first-place vote in this week's USA Softball Poll.
This sets up a top-five showdown at Rhoads Stadium this weekend with No. 5 Alabama hosting No. 1 Texas for a three-game series beginning on Thursday at 6 p.m.
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 8
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas (19) 31-2 618
2. Texas Tech (5) 34-2 600
3. Oklahoma 34-3 567
4. Nebraska 26-6 549
5. Alabama (1) 33-2 513
6. Arkansas 30-5 489
7. Florida 33-4 464
8. Tennessee 30-5 458
9. UCLA 29-5 434
10. Florida State 32-4 422
11. Georgia 27-8 363
12. Virginia Tech 31-4 333
13. Arizona 27-8 318
14. Washington 30-6 275
15. Texas A&M 24-11 268
16. Miss. State 31-7 259
17. Virginia 31-3 210
18. Oregon 26-9 196
19. Duke 24-11 183
20. LSU 23-12 158
21. Oklahoma St. 25-10 125
22. Grand Canyon 36-2 76
23. Arizona State 28-9 75
24. Stanford 20-10 58
25. UCF 24-10 40
Others receiving votes: South Carolina (31), Louisville (18), Clemson (17), Boston U (5), Belmont (4), Ole Miss (4), Indiana (2), Jacksonville State (1), Missouri (1)
Dropped out: South Carolina
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 8
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas (20) 31-2 764
2. Texas Tech (11) 34-2 755
3. Oklahoma 34-3 687
4. Alabama 33-2 656
5. Florida 33-4 642
6. Florida State 32-4 593
7. Tennessee 30-5 591
8. Nebraska 26-6 568
9. Arkansas 30-5 527
10. UCLA 29-4 516
11. Virginia Tech 31-4 485
12. Virginia 31-3 402
13. Mississippi State 31-7 388
14. Arizona 27-8 376
15. Georgia 27-8 360
16. Texas A&M 24-11 291
17. Grand Canyon 36-2 259
18. Oregon 26-9 224
19. Oklahoma State 25-10 189
20. Arizona State 28-9 163
21. Washington 30-6 143
22. LSU 23-12 140
23. Duke 24-11 124
24. Stanford. 20-10 114
25. South Carolina 22-14 42
Others receiving votes: UCF (26), Louisville (18), Southeastern Louisiana (17), Belmont (7), North Carolina (6), Clemson (2).
SEC Softball standings
Team
SEC record
Overall record
Texas
8-1
31-2
Oklahoma
8-1
34-3
Alabama
7-2
33-2
Florida
9-3
33-4
Georgia
6-3
27-8
Texas A&M
6-3
24-11
Tennessee
7-5
30-5
Arkansas
5-4
30-5
Missouri
4-5
19-18
Mississippi State
4-5
32-7
LSU
4-8
23-12
South Carolina
2-7
22-15
Auburn
2-7
23-13
Ole Miss
2-10
23-15
Kentucky
1-11
21-16
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_