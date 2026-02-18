Why Alabama Softball Freshman Vic Moten Felt Prepared to Start Right Away

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Patrick Murphy's biggest question marks coming into the season was his pitching staff. Not because of the players' lack of skill but more so lack of experience with the exception of junior Jocelyn Briski.

That inexperience was put to the test right away as Briski was questionable for opening weekend and on a pitch limit for the home-opening weekend in the Bama Bash while working her way back from a leg injury. The opportunity kick started the collegiate career of freshman pitcher Vic Moten. She got the start on opening day and has 5-0 record with a 0.58 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

"They were talking in the clubhouse one day something about, ‘If Jocelyn had been healthy,’ and then ‘dot dot dot,’ and they didn’t finish it," Murphy said. "But you never know. Maybe this caused her to step up a little bit. Maybe it caused all of them to say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to get my butt in gear because Jocelyn can’t pitch or is on a pitch limit. So what can I do to help the team?’ They’ve all improved from Day 1, so credit to Lance McMahon, our pitching coach. He’s done a hell of a job."

Moten developed a strong relationship with McMahon that allowed her to feel comfortable pitching from Day 1, even if it meant having to step in for Briski.

"Personally, whatever Lance and the coaching staff asked of me, that’s what I did.," Moten. "We’re all rooting for her to get better, and she’s going to be here. Us being together and working together as a staff is really going to help the program.”

Moten said making the transition from high school to college was challenging at first, learning new pitches and learning new strikes zones from collegiate umpires. But the tighter zones have made her a better pitcher with her location and spin.

"Vic is a sponge," Murphy said. "She just takes something and runs with it. Her drop ball was nowhere near where it was. She might say she didn’t have a drop ball when she got here, and now it’s getting better and better. If you can go rise ball, drop ball as a pitcher, it’s very tough to hit because you can’t sit.

As an in-state player from Daphne, Moten said she is getting to live out her dream by getting to pitch for the Crimson Tide. The start to her collegiate career has been the icing on the cake.

"It’s been very exciting," Moten said. "I knew that I was going to come out and do my best and whatever happens, happens. It’s going to be a learning experience. I’ve had a lot of success, so now that just means that I have to work even harder to continue it, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Moten already has wins over Georgia Tech, Purdue and Liberty on her resumé but will be facing her biggest test yet as No. 9 Alabama will face No. 7 Florida State twice this weekend as part of a five-game tournament in Tallahassee. While Murphy didn't reveal his pitching plan, it is likely that Moten will get at least one of the two starts against the Seminoles.

"I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing— spinning the ball, pounding the strike zone, hoping my defense continues to make plays," Moten said about facing her first ranked opponent. "Our bats are electric, so I just gotta go out there and get outs."