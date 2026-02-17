Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 2

Alabama softball continued to impress on the young season with four more wins over the weekend, and the Crimson Tide is now 9-0 on the year. Because of the success, Alabama also continued its climb in the national polls.

Patrick Murphy's squad is inside the top-10 in every major college softball poll ranked No. 6 by Softball America, No. 9 by D1 Softball, No. 8 in the NFCA Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. There are 11 SEC teams in the top 25, including six in the top 10.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Tallahassee, Florida this weekend for five games in three days, including two against No. 7 Florida State for Alabama's toughest games in the non-conference schedule.

USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 2

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Tennessee (21) 10-0 619

2. Texas Tech (2) 11-1 586

3. Texas (2) 9-1 580

4. Oklahoma 8-1 545

5. Florida 12-0 506

6. Nebraska 6-4 482

7. Florida State 8-2 481

8. Arkansas 8-1 436

9. Alabama 9-0 397

10. Stanford 8-1 393

11. UCLA 7-3 356

12. Georgia 9-2 338

13. Texas A&M 7-3 329

T14. Oregon 5-4 242

T14. Duke 7-3 242

16. Arizona 8-3 234

17. LSU 7-4 206

18. Mississippi State 10-0 194

19. Oklahoma State 6-4 180

20. Virginia Tech 7-2 172

21. Arizona State 10-1 154

22. South Carolina 7-2 151

23. Washington 7-3 97

24. Clemson 6-4 78

25. Virginia 7-1 40

Others receiving votes: UCF (28), Grand Canyon (12), Auburn (10), Charlotte (9), Michigan State (7), Florida Atlantic (6), San Diego State (5), Missouri (2), Penn State (2), Indiana (1), Michigan (1)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 2

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Tennessee (19) 10-0 755

2. Texas Tech (10) 11-1 741

3. Texas (2) 9-1 717

4. Florida 12-0 682

5. Oklahoma 8-1 656

6. Florida State 8-2 573

7. Arkansas 8-1 562

8. Alabama 9-0 551

9. UCLA 7-3 516

10. Nebraska 6-4 465

11. Texas A&M 7-3 459

12. Stanford 8-1 437

13. South Carolina 7-2 352

14. Mississippi State 10-0 330

15. Arizona 8-3 295

16. Georgia 9-2 289

17. Virginia Tech. 7-2 280

18. Oregon 5-4 260

19. LSU 7-4 248

20. Duke 7-3 197

21. Virginia 7-1 135

22. Arizona State 10-1 130

23. Clemson 6-4 125

24. Oklahoma State 6-4 79

25. Ole Miss 6-4 71

Others receiving votes: Grand Canyon (48), North Florida (29), Florida Atlantic (22), Southeastern Louisiana (19), Omaha (15), Michigan (12), Auburn (11), Washington (7), UCF (4), Charlotte (1), Michigan State (1), San Diego State (1)

Dropped out: No. 23 Florida Atlantic, No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana

Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI: