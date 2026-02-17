Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 2
Alabama softball continued to impress on the young season with four more wins over the weekend, and the Crimson Tide is now 9-0 on the year. Because of the success, Alabama also continued its climb in the national polls.
Patrick Murphy's squad is inside the top-10 in every major college softball poll ranked No. 6 by Softball America, No. 9 by D1 Softball, No. 8 in the NFCA Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. There are 11 SEC teams in the top 25, including six in the top 10.
The Crimson Tide will travel to Tallahassee, Florida this weekend for five games in three days, including two against No. 7 Florida State for Alabama's toughest games in the non-conference schedule.
USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 2
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Tennessee (21) 10-0 619
2. Texas Tech (2) 11-1 586
3. Texas (2) 9-1 580
4. Oklahoma 8-1 545
5. Florida 12-0 506
6. Nebraska 6-4 482
7. Florida State 8-2 481
8. Arkansas 8-1 436
9. Alabama 9-0 397
10. Stanford 8-1 393
11. UCLA 7-3 356
12. Georgia 9-2 338
13. Texas A&M 7-3 329
T14. Oregon 5-4 242
T14. Duke 7-3 242
16. Arizona 8-3 234
17. LSU 7-4 206
18. Mississippi State 10-0 194
19. Oklahoma State 6-4 180
20. Virginia Tech 7-2 172
21. Arizona State 10-1 154
22. South Carolina 7-2 151
23. Washington 7-3 97
24. Clemson 6-4 78
25. Virginia 7-1 40
Others receiving votes: UCF (28), Grand Canyon (12), Auburn (10), Charlotte (9), Michigan State (7), Florida Atlantic (6), San Diego State (5), Missouri (2), Penn State (2), Indiana (1), Michigan (1)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 2
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Tennessee (19) 10-0 755
2. Texas Tech (10) 11-1 741
3. Texas (2) 9-1 717
4. Florida 12-0 682
5. Oklahoma 8-1 656
6. Florida State 8-2 573
7. Arkansas 8-1 562
8. Alabama 9-0 551
9. UCLA 7-3 516
10. Nebraska 6-4 465
11. Texas A&M 7-3 459
12. Stanford 8-1 437
13. South Carolina 7-2 352
14. Mississippi State 10-0 330
15. Arizona 8-3 295
16. Georgia 9-2 289
17. Virginia Tech. 7-2 280
18. Oregon 5-4 260
19. LSU 7-4 248
20. Duke 7-3 197
21. Virginia 7-1 135
22. Arizona State 10-1 130
23. Clemson 6-4 125
24. Oklahoma State 6-4 79
25. Ole Miss 6-4 71
Others receiving votes: Grand Canyon (48), North Florida (29), Florida Atlantic (22), Southeastern Louisiana (19), Omaha (15), Michigan (12), Auburn (11), Washington (7), UCF (4), Charlotte (1), Michigan State (1), San Diego State (1)
Dropped out: No. 23 Florida Atlantic, No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_