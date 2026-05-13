Angel Reese Looks to Be Thriving With Dream After Posting Second Double-Double of the Season

Angel Reese has just two games with the Dream under her belt, and she’s already posted two double-doubles. In the season opener against the Lynx on Saturday, Reese scored 11 points and 14 rebounds in her Dream debut. Then, on Tuesday night, she tallied 12 points and 16 rebounds against the Wings. She notched the double-double in just the third quarter against the Wings.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise since Reese has been dubbed the double-double queen of the WNBA. She notably surpassed Tina Charles’s record by logging the most double-doubles in her first two seasons when she tallied her 46th last August. She went on to finish year two with 49 career doubles while with the Sky before being traded to Atlanta this offseason.

In securing her 50th career double-double on Saturday, Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to do so as she reached the mark in just 65 games. With 51 double-doubles in just 66 games, Reese is reaching the milestone more than 77% of the time she steps on the court. That’s wildly impressive.

Reese continues to climb up the WNBA leaderboard of the most double-doubles recorded in league history. The all-time record is held by Charles, who just recently retired, with 201. Reese has a while to go before reaching that mark, but it seems extremely possible given the trajectory she’s already on.

Here’s a look at how she recorded her now 51st career double-double on Tuesday.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE ALERT 🚨



Angel Reese has already recorded a double-double in the third quarter with 10 PTS, 10 REB… and counting.



ATL-DAL | League Pass I #WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/mE9lKt3Kya — WNBA (@WNBA) May 13, 2026

After grabbing one of her 16 rebounds on Tuesday night against Dallas, Reese pulled out the “too small” celebration against Odyssey Sims. It’s obvious that Reese is feeling comfortable and excited to be playing for the 2–0 Dream.

Angel said TOO SMALL 🤏



ATL-DAL | League Pass I #WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/r8sGahakZe — WNBA (@WNBA) May 13, 2026

Reese wasn’t the only impressive member of Atlanta’s squad on in Tuesday night’s 77–72 win. Allisha Gray led both teams in scoring with 26 points with four three-pointers made. Jordin Canada started off strong by scoring nine points in the first quarter alone, and she finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

On the other side of the court, Dallas star Arike Ogunbowale led her team with 20 points, while Paige Bueckers posted 15 points. No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd was notably not playing on Tuesday night as she was a late scratch while she deals with a right knee issue. It sounded like it was more of a precautionary move than one made out of serious concern. Fudd came off the bench in her debut, and is still waiting to see if she’ll earn a starting role as a rookie.

The Dream will next face the reigning champion Aces on Sunday.

More WNBA from Sports Illustrated