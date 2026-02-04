Why Is An Alabama Softball Infielder Switching To Play College Basketball?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama softball senior Abby Duchscherer has had a very successful career in Tuscaloosa as the team's starting baseman for the past two seasons. She announced in October that following the conclusion of her fourth season with the Crimson Tide this spring, she is going to transfer to the University of North Dakota and join the basketball team there.

Duchscherer, born and raised in Kindred, N.D., cited the opportunity to return to her home state as a key reason for the move.

"I just wanted to go back home and play for the state of North Dakota," Duchscherer said. "They've just been such a good community and support system for me throughout my whole four years here. So it means a lot to be able to go back and play one more time for them and the home state."

Duchscherer was the North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 as a sophomore in high school, scored over 2500 points in her career, and led Kindred High School to an undefeated season and state championship as a senior. She announced on Oct. 1 that she would be exploring the options of playing college basketball. Duchscherer graduated with a degree in marketing last spring, meaning she was able to enter the portal as a graduate student, and made the decision to play for coach Dennis Hutter at North Dakota two weeks later.

"He is also an amazing coach," Duchscherer said of Hutter. "Just talking to Murph (Pat Murphy), like throughout the recruiting process, I'd be like, 'You know what? I think Coach Hutter reminds me a lot of you.' He has, like, a lot of the same leadership and tactics, and I really like what he is going to provide to me."

Duchscherer said that she trained with Alabama women's basketball star Jessica Timmons throughout her time in the transfer portal. She also cited coach Patrick Murphy as being a big help throughout the process.

"Murph had a huge involvement in the recruiting process," Duchscherer said. "I think it scared him a little bit when I told him I was going when I told him I was going in the portal, and I kind of pulled the prank. I was like, 'I'm gonna go in the portal.' And he's like, 'For what?' And I was like, 'Basketball, so, yeah, just gonna finish out my last semester here.'"

With the big change coming in just a few months, Duchscherer has made it clear that her focus is still fully on this season with the Crimson Tide. Alabama enters the season ranked No. 15, and Duchscherer's hitting will be needed if the team is going to make a return to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

"I love the game of basketball; I just obviously love softball a little bit more," Duchscherer said. "I'm going to give it my all, and then I'll head down to Grand Forks, North Dakota in June after we win the World Series."