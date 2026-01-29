Alabama Baseball Sets Date for Fan Day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium: Roll Call

Alabama baseball announced on Wednesday that it will host its annual Fan Day on Feb. 7, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Fans will be able to check-in at 11 a.m. CT, with attendees eligible to obtain autographs of players and staff beginning at that time. For Fan Day, attendees are asked to enter Sewell-Thomas Stadium through Gate 1 and can sign up by clicking here.

This is a free, family-friendly event that will provide a unique perspective of the 2026 team by signing up for an on-field experience during the Crimson Tide's batting practice session. Those who registered for the on-field experience will be escorted to the field at 11:30 a.m. for team stretch and batting practice.

The team will then take part in an intrasquad, Crimson vs. White, scrimmage scheduled for 1 p.m. Free pizza will be provided at that time for all who register in advance, while a free autograph card featuring the 2026 schedule will be available to all fans.

There will also be an opportunity to take part in the Crimson Tide's 'select a seat' event for those who have yet to buy season tickets. Available seating will be tagged throughout the stadium, giving fans a chance to try out potential options before purchasing.

The Crimson Tide is coming off its first 40-win regular season since 2002 and third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The first game of Alabama's 2026 season will be about one week later, as the Crimson Tide will take on Washington State at home from Feb. 13-15. Here's UA's full schedule for Year 3 of the Rob Vaughn era.

Not in Aiden Sherrell's House!

Alabama sophomore forward Aiden Sherrell played the fewest minutes on the team last season, but he's started in every game this year. And while his time on the floor has increased, his production has grown exponentially.

Sherrell is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 21.6 minutes per game. The former McDonald's All-American has recorded a block in all but three games this season, and he's tallied eight in this category twice!

"[Nate] Oats is challenging me [to get blocks], for sure," Sherrell told Crimson Tide Sports Network's Roger Hoover. "In the summer, he was like, 'We need a rim protector.' I had to lock in and take that role. ... Obviously, over the summer, I did slim down, for sure, but I've been with the GAs and managers getting a lot of hard work. That's pretty much it."

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

219 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Former Alabama gymnastics standout Luisa Blanco, a four-time regular season All-American, a member of Colombia's 2024 Olympics team, the 2021 NCAA Champion on the balance beam, among so many more accolades, commended how well head coach Ashley Johnston has changed the program.

"Seeing her shift this program, and still hold the tradition of what @BamaGymnastics has always been is incredible."

- @Luisablanco20_ on @ApriessJohnston. @Roger_Hoover's Full Interview on Thursday's Crimson Drive driven by @NASCAR at 2 pm: https://t.co/tgBThLFa8p pic.twitter.com/xzhKzvShIE — Crimson Tide Sports Network (@UA_CTSN) January 28, 2026

Former Alabama standout small forward Brandon Miller led the Charlotte Hornets with 26 points on 9 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 from deep, in 30 minutes of a 112-97 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Alabama women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry opened up about Jessica Timmons' performance in an 85-78 win over Mississippi State. The senior scored a career-high 28 points on 7-for-15 from the field while going a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe.

"I thought she did a really nice job of making herself available."

- @CoachCurry on @AlabamaWBB's @jes1ballerr's 28 point game against MSU. @Roger_Hoover's Full Interview on Thursday's Crimson Drive - @NASCAR at 2 pm: https://t.co/tgBThLFHXX pic.twitter.com/iCFyDdHd98 — Crimson Tide Sports Network (@UA_CTSN) January 28, 2026

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

No events scheduled

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's basketball: Alabama at Georgia, Athens, Ga., 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

January 29, 1963: The first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were named in Canton, Ohio (they were enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963). Among them was former Alabama player Don Hutson. He led the NFL in receiving in eight of his 11 seasons and in scoring five straight years. Hutson was also named the league’s MVP twice, in 1941 and 1942.

January 29, 1974: Alabama offensive line coach Jimmy Sharpe was hired as head coach at Virginia Tech, replacing Charley Coffey. Sharpe, an assistant since 1963, played for the Crimson Tide from 1960-62.

January 29, 1987: Baseball player Alex Avila was born in Hialeah, Fla.

January 29, 1993: Bradley Sylve was born in Port Sulphur, La.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It is still an individual thing, a question of running the pass pattern correctly. Pass patterns have probably changed less than anything else in football.” Don Hutson

Check out BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham's latest episode of the Crimson Flame Podcast, as she previews Alabama softball with play-by-play commentator Gray Robertson!

