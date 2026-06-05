Why You Will 'Hopefully See' Alabama Softball Back at WCWS in 2027

A new champion has been crowned in college softball as No. 2 Texas defended its national title with a second in a row over Texas Tech at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Thursday night. Could Alabama be the team to hoist the trophy in 2027?

It's not exactly going out on a limb to say that Alabama will be one of the eight teams back at the Women's College World Series in 2027. Under head coach Patrick Murphy, the Crimson Tide has literally made more appearances in Oklahoma City than not.

But there is especially reason for optimism based on what Alabama did this season, plus what it will be bringing back (and bringing in) next year.

Alabama was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and started out 2-0 at the WCWS before falling twice to Texas Tech in the semifinals. The Tide reached the semis behind a lot of new faces in the lineup.

Of the nine starters in the lineup, only two players had previous experience on the biggest stage of college softball in Oklahoma City (catcher Marlie Giles and centerfielder Kristen White), plus pitcher Jocelyn Briski had thrown at the WCWS as a freshman in 2024. Pending any entrants into the transfer portal (which opens Monday, June 8), Alabama will return six of its nine starters and its top three arms in the bullpen (Briski, Vic Moten and Kaitlyn Pallozzi.)

"A lot of girls that had not stepped foot in the stadium before," Murphy said after Alabama's final loss.

"So they get a taste of it. Afterwards, again, I said, OK, the last thing I'm going to say is everybody that returns now sees that that's what it's supposed to look like. So you have the blueprint 2026. Now what are you going to do about it next year?

"You have a whole summer. We have five really good high school kids coming, and I'm pleased that all five are coming. They're going to be very, very good. Everybody needs to improve, get a little better, do something over the summer, and hopefully you'll see us here again next year. That would be awesome."

Alabama's signing class features infielder Ava Briski (Jocelyn's sister), outfielder Ava Bush, utility Liv Keiter, catcher Torynn Slaughter and infielder Paige Stanfield. Murphy will need contributions from the freshmen and some additions from the transfer portal, but a return trip to OKC starts with the players who are coming back.

"You just show them a bunch of highlights this week of the people that are returning and say, 'OK, you want to do that again, right?'" Murphy said.

Alabama had one of the best pitching staffs in the country this season, and the only pitcher who is out of eligibility is Alea Johnson, who threw just 17 innings on the season and only appeared in one SEC game. Briski won SEC Pitcher of the Year and will be back for her senior season alongside rising sophomore Moten.

Offensively, Alabama's home run and RBI leader Brooke Wells has two years of eligibility remaining. Jena Young and Salen Hawkins were outstanding defensively up the middle all season long, and Young was Alabama's hottest hitter in the NCAA tournament. Players like Ana Roman and Ambrey Taylor had strong freshmen seasons and get even better and stronger with another offseason under their belts.

Anything can happen in the postseason in college softball, but Alabama will have both the talent and experience to make a run back to Oklahoma City in 2027.

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