‘That’s Just What We Do’: Alabama’s Defense Embracing Takeaway Identity

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s defense has created turnovers in every game this season. Against No. 2 Georgia, the Crimson Tide knows it will need to keep making those plays without giving the Bulldogs extra opportunities.

No. 7 Alabama hosts Georgia on Saturday in a matchup of undefeated teams. The Crimson Tide ranks third nationally with 2.6 takeaways per game, and opposing quarterbacks have been intercepted on 5.23% of their pass attempts, the fifth-highest rate in the country.

Takeaways have been a defining feature of Kane Wommack’s “SWARM” defense since he first arrived in Tuscaloosa, and safety Bray Hubbard said the identity starts with preparation

“We do a circuit every day of taking the ball away,” Hubbard said. “So, I mean, no matter what day it is of practice, we start the day off with a takeaway circuit of different ways to get the ball out, whether it’s a punch, an interception, a rake, maybe just to match the hand of a quarterback, just a whole bunch of different things.”

The entire defense takes part. Defensive backs, linebackers and defensive linemen work on different ways to attack the football, creating habits they can rely on when an opportunity comes during a game.

Alabama forced four turnovers in each of its last two games, including a 56-23 win at Mississippi State. Cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in that game, one of four defensive touchdowns the Crimson Tide has scored this season.

Brown does not see those plays as a sign that one part of the defense is carrying the rest. He sees them as the result of the group’s preparation and its trust in one another.

“I just feel like when we work the way we work and, shoot, we love each other the way that we do, and, you know, when we make plays, it’s just our identity,” Brown said. “That’s just what we do. You know, we don’t really sit and talk about, ‘Oh, we have four touchdowns,’ or this many turnovers. We just go out, we just go to work.”

That trust also matters when the defense gives up a play. Hubbard and Brown both pointed to Lee, who has continued to play aggressively after allowing big completions early in the season.

“He may give up a big play. We’re all going to give up big plays at some point,” Hubbard said. “But, you know, we’ve got to focus on the next play and keep fighting, and that’s what he’s done.”

Georgia will test Alabama with quarterback Gunner Stockton. Hubbard said Stockton is experienced, decisive and knows where pressure is coming from, which will require Alabama to disguise its coverages. Georgia likes to move Stockton around, utilizing play action

“He knows where pressure’s coming from, so, you know, we’ve got to do a good job disguising different things, different coverages,” Hubbard said. “Obviously, he’s been successful in Georgia, so they trust him to command the offense, so we’ve got to be prepared for that.”

Brown said Alabama’s defense is the closest unit he has been part of. He expects Saturday’s game to come down to a few plays, making preparation throughout the week even more important.

“We know what we’re capable of,” Brown said. “And, you know, these games tend to come down to a handful of plays, and just taking that extra step in the game is going to come from taking these extra steps all week in our preparation, on the field and off the field.”

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