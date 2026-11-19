Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI football writer and assistant editor Katie Windham discusses what Senior Day ceremonies still mean in college football despite the ever-changing landscape of the sport.

Alabama is expected to honor 20 different players before Saturday's game against Chattanooga as part of the 2026 Senior Day fesitivites. Those players are Kedrick Bingley-Jones (DL), MJ Chirgwin (WR), Peyton Fox (TE), Fatutoa Henry (DL), Baker Hickman (OL), Bray Hubbard (DB), Jake Ivie (LB), Jah-Marien Latham (DL), Danny Lewis Jr. (TE), Davis Peterson (OL), Billy Roby (OL), Alex Rozier (SN), Keon Sabb (DB), Walter Sansing III (DB), Mac Smith (OL), Ethan Stangle (SN), Devan Thompkins (DL), Adam Watford (P), Lane Whisenhunt (LB) and Caleb Woodson (LB).

Five of those players are in their first season at Alabama while some have been with the Crimson Tide for four or more years like Jah-Marien Latham or Bray Hubbard. Latham is the last remaining member of the 2020 national championship team, now in his seventh season with the program.

There are a lot of other players listed as "seniors" on Alabama's official roster that have a year of eligibility remaining.

Typically, Alabama has always held Senior Day on the last home game of the year, which would be next week against Auburn for the Iron Bowl. But the program decided before the season to do it this week against Chattanooga.

Senior Day celebrations will continue to evolve as the sport of college football does. The transfer portal has some players transient to three or four schools over five seasons. There will be fewer walk-ons with the new roster structure allowing all 105 players to be on scholarship if a school chooses to handle it that way.

How much does Senior Day still mean? It probably means less to the fans than it once did, but it still means a lot for the players and their teammates. All of these guys have sacrificed at least one year of hard work into the Alabama program, but for most, it's been even longer. It is a special opportunity to recognize those guys and their families.

"Proud of these guys and what they have all done for the program," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "We want to make it a special day. It's not our last home game, but I thought it was a good choice to pick this one earlier in the year when we were kind of deciding on these dates."

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