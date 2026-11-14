Alabama Defense Looking Championship Caliber, But Can It Continue Into Postseason?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — "That game obviously had a major impact on me and I've held that. I still have that block in our office as mainly just a reminder of how relentless you have to be in your process."

This quote was said by Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack during Monday's press conference. He reflected on the 2024 loss to Vanderbilt, when the Commodores tallied 40 points on his unit.

It raised a ton of questions about Wommack being the right fit at Alabama. Fast forward to 2026, Alabama has emerged as one of the best defenses in the country. It ranks in the nation's top quarter of FBS programs in points allowed, yards allowed, third-down conversions, rushing yards allowed, takeaways and turnover margin.

No. 3 Alabama returned to Vanderbilt on Saturday, coming out on top 21-6. As the score suggests, defense played a major role in determining the outcome.

"I thought they came out with a great mindset — attacking and getting off the field," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "I challenged them to not let these 8-9-minute drives, even 10-minute drives that Vanderbilt has had happen, especially early. Getting off the field on the first third down is the key, and having an attacking mindset for our guys."

The Crimson Tide allowed 21 rushing yards against the Commodores, while registering five sacks and nine tackles for loss. It was an absolute masterclass defensively, with perhaps the best stat being the Commodores' 2 of 15 third-down conversion rate.

"We wanted to be really stingy," DeBoer said. "Wanted to lock guys down and made some throws and made some plays at times too, which [Vanderbilt has] shown throughout the course of the year."

Alabama often rotates its defensive personnel, and Saturday was no different. One of the numerous position battles this offseason was at inside linebacker between QB Reese and Luke Metz (Caleb Woodson had already locked up the other inside backer spot). Metz won the job, but Reese has still been subbing in for Woodson throughout the season.

Despite being a reserve, Reese led the Crimson Tide in tackles with eight against the Commodores. This included a tackle for loss and a sack. DeBoer emphasized how well the defense has been "flying around" lately, and Reese epitomized that. But how does Reese feel about his accomplishment?

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"It really doesn't mean much to me," Reese said. "I'm here for the team. I lead the team in tackles today, OK cool, I want to win. That's all I care about."

Reese believes that Alabama's defense is where it needs to be at this stage of the season, but addressed some needed areas of improvement.

"Gap assignment, making sure we're getting the signals right," Reese started. "Just making sure that everything is right...We're limiting explosiveness the best that we can. I feel like that's a big thing for us. Limit explosives and making the game come to us, and that's what we're doing each and every week."

As previously stated, Alabama has thrived in the takeaways department this season. It ranks ninth in the country in opponent turnover margin per game (-1.0) and is fourth in takeaways per game (2.3). The Crimson Tide had a ton of positives on the defensive side of the ball against Vanderbilt, but it failed to turn the ball over.

"I know they're going to be really frustrated about that, and that's something," DeBoer said. "We lost the turnover battle, and that's a big deal for us. We gave up the two, those are never at a good time. And on the other end, we didn't get them, but we'll continue to go back to work as a team to make sure that that is the emphasis and we win that battle."

After a pair of lockdown performances against LSU and Vanderbilt, Alabama's defense is starting to peak — doing so at a really good time. There are two games (both in Tuscaloosa) remaining in the regular season against Chattanooga and Auburn.

The Crimson Tide is currently the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. The defense is a big reason for its high standing, but will it continue to dominate during the postseason?

Alabama has shut down some very talented offenses this season. But the CFP is a much different stage. The Crimson Tide has shown flashes of a national champion-level defense this year, including a large majority of Saturday.

Alabama knows where it needs to improve the rest of the way. It's now or never to get things done.

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