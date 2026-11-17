TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's defense has been in lockdown mode the past couple of weeks.

The Crimson Tide has allowed one touchdown in its last two games, both being road contests at LSU and Vanderbilt.

Alabama only has two games remaining in the regular season, and the defense is getting hot at the right time. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator believes "we are getting better as a defense" and has recently been spreading a message to his unit.

"Good football teams get better as the season goes on, and that's going to allow certain teams to create momentum for themselves going into the postseason," Wommack said on Monday. "That's something that we need to continue to work on. Are we where we want to be in all facets of the game? No, we have some issues and we have things that we have put on tape that we have to answer for.

"I've said that to you before: whatever you put on tape, teams are going to find ways to attack that and exploit that even more so than maybe other teams have previously. We've got to stay diligent in our process. Those things can move throughout a season, right? You can be good at something, and all of a sudden you don't address it for a little while and you start focusing on another area."

Wommack emphasized that consistency is key when it comes to the areas that have needed to be corrected this season. Alabama has thrived in the takeaways department this season. It ranks 16th in the country in opponent turnover margin per game (-0.7) and is sixth in takeaways per game (2.1).

UA forced and recovered two fumbles against LSU, but didn't add an interception to the takeaway tally. The Crimson Tide had a ton of positives on the defensive side of the ball against Vanderbilt, but it failed to turn the ball over. DeBoer said after Vanderbilt game that the team "will be really frustrated about that," and that losing the turnover battle is "a big deal for us."

"Disappointed in the turnover margin," Wommack said. "We have not done a good enough job the last two games of taking the ball off of people. It's an identity of who we are and what we're about. We talk about it every day.

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"We work it every day, and it's not showing up well enough the last two games. And so that's something that we have to continue to stay diligent in our process. Sometimes you go through lulls like this in terms of takeaways, but that needs to show up this Saturday [against Chattanooga]."

Another area where Alabama's defense can improve is in the red zone. Opponents have scored 85.29 percent of the time it's reached the red zone — a stat category where the Tide ranks 78th in the country.

Safety Keon Sabb is well aware of Alabama's red zone shortcomings. 78th is just about average among the FBS, but the Crimson Tide has no interest in associating with that middle-of-the-pack narrative.

"It's truly a mindset," Sabb said on Tuesday. "We play football, we play good teams. It's OK for them to get first downs, they will, but obviously to not let them be in the box. For us, it's always been an Yibambe mindset: always make them snap it one more time.

"If there's an opportunity for us to make them snap it again, I feel like we have the advantage. In the red zone, there's no opportunity for you to throw the ball deep or anything like that. You have to play hard-nosed football and I feel like we do a really good job at stopping them."

The bottom line is that Alabama is truly becoming a shutdown defense. It's progressed in that direction all season long. But with two games remaining in the regular season, how close is the defense to hitting its peak?

"Honestly, I don't think we're close yet," Sabb said. "We've got a lot of stuff to continue to improve on. Last game we didn't get as many turnovers as we wanted to, so that's something we're working and striving to get better at. There's a good amount of season left for us, so we've got a lot of time to keep our strides and continue to get better."

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