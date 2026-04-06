Two Former Alabama Golfers Set for Masters: Roll Call

The field is finalized, as two former University of Alabama golfers are set to compete at Augusta National Golf Club this week as the Masters Tournament gets underway.

Justin Thomas, who starred for the Crimson Tide before turning professional, will make his 11th appearance at the Masters. The two-time PGA Championship winner has a best finish of tied for fourth in 2020 and is looking to improve on his tied-for-36th performance from last year.

Thomas is returning from back surgery he underwent in November to address a disc issue. He made his season debut in early March with mixed results, including a pair of 79s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, before showing signs of progress with a tie for eighth at The Players Championship.

Davis Riley, a former Alabama standout, is making his second trip to Augusta after a solid Masters debut. Riley finished tied for 21st in 2025, the best performance among Alabama alumni that year, after earning his invitation by winning the Charles Schwab Challenge the previous season.

Scottie Scheffler is the clear favorite to win the Masters at +500, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm at +1000 each. Among Alabama alumni, Justin Thomas is listed at +6500 and Davis Riley at +50000.

Countdown to Alabama Football's A-Day Scrimmage

Five days (April 11 at 1 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Monday, April 6, 2026

Alabama has signed men's basketball coach Nate Oats to a new contract extension that will make him one of the top five compensated coaches in the country, athletic director Greg Byrne said Sunday. The agreement, which still requires formal Board of Trustees approval, extends through the 2031-32 season.

🚨BREAKING: Nate Oats has signed a new contract that will make him one of the top five compensated men’s basketball coaches in the country. Appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms of the new agreement and it will soon be formally… pic.twitter.com/C1EMJGvOQy — Yea Alabama (@yea_ala) April 5, 2026

Alabama women's basketball guard Ace Austin announced her return to the Crimson Tide on Sunday, posting "I'm Back" on Instagram with the caption "Chapter 2." In 19.9 minutes per game this season, Austin averaged 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists during her freshman campaign.

Like Austin, Alabama women's basketball guard Tianna Chambers is returning to the Crimson Tide ahead of Pauline Love's first year as head coach. Chambers only played 5.5 minutes per game this season and is striving for a bigger role in 2026-27.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Chicago Bulls 120-110, with Chicago guard Collin Sexton posting 18 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and three steals in 31 minutes. His numbers on the glass tied a career-high.

Sunday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

NCAA Corvallis Regional Final

1. UCLA- 197.725

2. Minnesota- 197.625

3. Utah- 197.500

4. Alabama- 197.175

Monday Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

April 6, 1901: Crimson Tide legend Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert was born in Meridian, Miss.

April 6, 1977: Former baseball All-America Andy Phillips was born in Tuscaloosa.

April 6, 1988: Bobby Humphrey, considered a prime candidate for the Heisman Trophy for the upcoming season, suffered a broken left foot in practice.

April 6, 2001: Basketball guard Kira Lewis Jr. was born.

April 6, 2012: Jennifer Fenton set the NCAA record with 74 consecutive stolen bases without being caught, while swiping two bases in the third inning during Alabama’s 6-0 win over LSU,

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"While it was great and I want to thank [the fans] and thank our players for getting us here, we're not finished. We'd like to get back here and win this whole thing. I think that's what our goal's going to be. We're going to aim to get back here, aim to get back here and win the final game. We just got to keep knocking at the door, ask for them to continue to support us like the way they've been, and we'll continue to put a winning product on the floor for them."

–– Nate Oats at the Final Four after losing to UConn on this date in 2024.

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