The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Live Odds and Prediction Ahead of Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ran away with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year, but this year, it's not going to be that easy. In fact, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world faces a two-shot deficit ahead of Sunday's final round. As a result, he's not the betting favorite. Instead, it's Si Woo Kim from South Korea who will be the live favorite when he tees off alongside Scheffler in tomorrow's final group.
Let's take a look at the live odds and then I'll breakdown which golfer I think is worth a bet.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Live Odds Before Round 4
- Si Woo Kim +115
- Scottie Scheffler +135
- Wyndham Clark +700
- Sungjae Im +3000
- Stephan Jaeger +3300
- Tom Hoge +4500
- Brooks Koepka +8000
- Zach Bauchou +10000
- Max Greyserman +10000
- Keith Mitchell +10000
Who Will Win The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
Scottie Scheffler +135
Before you roll your eyes and click away from this article, don't worry, I'm going to give you a second golfer with longer odds for those of you who are looking for some value further down the odds list. Before I do that, I have to recommend betting Scheffler at +135.
Yes, he'll be down two strokes when he tees off on Sunday, but his underlying numbers have been much more promising compared to Kim's. He's gaining +1.73 strokes with his approach play, compared to just +1.05 from Kim. Kim is gaining +1.86 strokes per round with his putting, which, if I were a Kim backer, I'd be nervous about whether or not he can keep that going in the final round.
Bet Scheffler at +135 while you can. Now, let's take a look at someone else furhter down the odds list.
Pick: Stephan Jaeger +3300
Whoever is going to win this event is going to have to rack up birdies in bunches on Sunday, and no golfer that's currently in contention is in a better spot to do that than Stephan Jaeger. He's gaining +1.75 true strokes per round with his approach play so far this tournament, which is a better mark than Scheffler, Kim, Hoge, and anyone else sitting at T4 or better. He also gained +2.48 true strokes with his irons in round 3, so he's heating up at the right time.
There isn't going to be a golfer coming from nowhere to win this event. The course is too easy for the likes of Kim and Scheffler not to post a number. That's why we should look at the golfer who's just four strokes back, but one that has the game right now to go eight-under on the day and see what happens.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets