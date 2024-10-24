Welcome to Alabama Crimson Tide On SI and BamaCentral!
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI was originally called BamaCentral, and first went live on July 16. 2018 (right in the middle of SEC Media Days). It was Founded by Christopher Walsh, an award-winning journalist and author of 27 books who first started covering the Crimson Tide in 2004. His aim was to create a home for sports journalists who, first-and-foremost, cared about the profession, the craft and proving the best coverage of Alabama athletics.
The website became your Sports Illustrated home for all things Crimson Tide in 2019. It's not just a slogan or motto, it's something we take very seriously. In 2024, Minute Media obtained the publishing rights to Sports Illustrated, and BamaCentral followed as an affiliate.
In addition to football and basketball, which we've recently sent the most reporters to cover the teams on the road, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI is the only media outlet that also provides daily coverage of Alabama softball, baseball and gymnastics.
Walsh is an eight-time award winner from the Football Writers Association of America, and three-time winner of the story of the year from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, tied for the most in that organization's 50-plus year history.
BamaCentral is also the online home of the ASWA.
Our Own Depth Chart ...
Christopher Walsh: Publisher and Editor in Chief
Katie Windham: Assistant Sports Editor and Senior Writer. Primarily covers football, basketball, softball and gymnastics.
Joe Gaither: Host of the Joe Gaither Show, oversees video and podcasts, daily operations.
Hunter De Siver: Basketball lead writer, football.
Contributors
Edwin Stanton: Features, football and softball
Jimmy Bank: Historian
Kristi F. Patrick: The Ultimate Bama in NFL Database
Anthony Sisco: Crimson Tikes
Will Miller, Peyton Davis and Hayden Kay: Interns
Please contribute!
Have a question, found a typo or want to share an idea? Contact us at BamaCentral@zoho.com. We are always looking for ways to improve.