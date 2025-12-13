Anthony Dell’Orso Emphasizes Discipline and Identity Ahead of Alabama

Speaking to the media during a pregame press conference, Dell’Orso repeatedly returned to themes of discipline, identity, and playing to Arizona’s strengths.

Against an Alabama team known for its perimeter shooting and fast pace, Dell’Orso highlighted the importance of defensive awareness especially on long-range attempts.

“Yeah, being disciplined obviously, getting out there knowing what they wanna do, contesting as best we can and making sure we are in a rebound those long shots,” Dell’Orso said. “I’m trying to turn them into fast points for us.”

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) celebrates with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Rather than reacting to Alabama’s style, Dell’Orso emphasized that Arizona has no intention of forcing changes simply because of what the opponent does well.

“Obviously, you adjust as the game goes on, but I don’t think there’s any pressure to change who we are as a team,” he said. “I think we’ll just stick to what we’ve been doing all year and, you know, if they’re hitting a bunch of threes doesn’t mean we have to shoot a bunch of threes, so I think we’ll just play it by ear.”

That confidence stems from what Arizona has done best so far this season, which is dominating inside. Dell’Orso pointed to the Wildcats’ consistent success in the paint as a defining factor in their early performances.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) goes to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“We have just been so dominant in the paint… that’s just the way the games have gone so far,” he said. “We are just playing to our strengths.”

Dell’Orso also touched on the makeup of the roster, noting how the team’s blend of experience and youth has created a competitive environment. While many teams are still searching for consistency, Arizona has benefited from contributions across the lineup.

“Different than, you know, a lot of other teams have a lot of guys trying to get their experience,” Dell’Orso said. “Let’s go to see a freshman really good, guys really good, and it’s been good for us.”

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) makes a lay up as the first point made against the Utah Tech Trailblazers during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Despite the Wildcats’ early success, Dell’Orso stressed that the team isn’t allowing wins to create complacency. His message was clear: progress comes from daily effort, not results alone.

“Staying disciplined and keep working. Don’t get caught up in the wins and act like we are perfect,” he said. “Just continuously bring the energy to practice and keep getting better.”

As Arizona heads into its matchup with Alabama, Dell’Orso’s words reflect a team grounded in consistency and self-awareness. Rather than chasing trends or overreacting to opponent strengths, the Wildcats are intent on defending with discipline, controlling the paint, and trusting the identity they’ve built all season.

Tell us your score predictions by commenting on our Facebook page. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.