Fever Coach Excited To Have Aari McDonald Back
When DeWanna Bonner was waived by the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, coach Stephanie White did not hesitate to contact former Arizona Wildcats star Aari McDonald and offer her a contract for the balance of the season.
"Really excited about having Aari back," White told media ahead of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. "Certainly her pedigree, her ability to have the ball in her hands and make plays, not just for herself but for her teammates, and the tone she sets on the defensive end of the floor."
This is McDonald's second stint with the Fever. When the team was besieged with injuries earlier in June she filled in for sniper Caitlin Clark and fellow guard Sophie Cunningham. When they returned from injury, McDonald's contract expired and she was a free agent once again.
“I’m so excited to rejoin the Fever. Although my time with the team was brief, it immediately felt like the place to be,” McDonald said. “I’m grateful for the warm welcome from the coaches, teammates, and fans—and most of all, I thank God for the incredible journey I’m on.”
McDonald put up decent numbers for only playing in three games over those 10 days. She averaged 11 points, three assists and two steals. She played 25.3 minutes per game at the point guard and shooting guard positions.
“From the moment she arrived in Indy, Aari was a clear fit with the style and mentality we are building here with the Fever,” General Manager Amber Cox said on Wednesday. “Though only here a few games, her impact as a playmaker and a defender was evident. We are very excited to welcome her back for the remainder of the season.”
Clark missed Thursday's game with a groin injury, so that will give McDonald extra minutes. When Clark returns from injury, the two could feed off of one another. McDonald is like a shot of adrenaline in White's lineup. She will play a role in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks which will be bigger with Clark out of action.
"When we get 'C' back, it gives us the ability to play 'C' off the ball a little bit, take some pressure off of her," White noted. "I mean, she's getting hounded 94 feet, 40 minutes a game every game."
Clark has not had her stellar games that WNBA fans have become accustomed to. The offense will go only as far as Clark will take it. There will be pressure on McDonald to spell Clark while she is out with the groin injury. She will be a welcomed asset when Clark returns.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click here!