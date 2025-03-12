After landing Bryce James, another big-time recruit might be coming to Arizona
Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd can recruit.
From dipping into the transfer portal to land players like Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley, to attracting big-time international talent like Henri Veesaar and Motiejus Krivas, to recruiting five-star high school players like Carter Bryant — Lloyd has every angle covered.
And it appears he's adding a new one: sons of NBA stars.
After landing a commitment from LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce, in January, Lloyd is close to securing another commitment from the son of an NBA star. And this one has deep Arizona connections.
Andre Iguodala II considering Arizona
Former Arizona great Andre Iguodala's son, Andre Iguodala II, took an official visit to Arizona last weekend. A long, athletic 6-foot-7 wing, Iguodala II is built a lot like his dad. A three-star prospect in the class of 2025, Iguodala II has huge upside.
While Iguodala II doesn't have a timeline for making a college decision, he said he had a great visit to Tucson.
"The visit to Arizona was great," Iguodala II told High School On SI's Andrew Nemec. "I’ve been as a recruit and just for fun ... and I loved the environment. It would be great to go to my dad’s alma mater, not because my dad went there, but to create my own legacy."
Adding James and Iguodala II in the 2025 class — to go along with five-star center Dwayne Aristode — would be quite a coup for Lloyd. Not only do both players have tremendous potential, but they also bring NBA relationships and money to the table — no small thing in the NIL era.
Andre Iguodala played two seasons at Arizona, earning All-Pac-12 first team honors as a sophomore in 2004 before entering the NBA draft. After being drafted ninth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Iguodala went on to play 19 seasons in the NBA and win four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors.
In an ironic twist, Iguodala was known as the "LeBron stopper" in his prime, guarding the future Hall of Famer in the 2015 NBA Finals — and earning NBA Finals MVP honors largely because of his defense on James. Iguodala averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in the six-game series, and James made only 38.1% of his shots when Iguodala was in the game.