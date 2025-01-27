AP Poll: Arizona in top 30 of latest college basketball rankings
The Arizona Wildcats aren't officially ranked in the latest college basketball AP Top 25 Poll, but they've picked up enough votes to move into the top 30.
Arizona (13-6, 7-1) is unofficially No. 30 after tallying 47 votes in the Week 13 poll. The Wildcats are one spot ahead of Saint Mary's (California) and two spots ahead of Gonzaga.
Auburn remains No. 1 in the poll, receiving all 62 first-place votes. The Tigers beat Tennessee 53-51 on Saturday to keep a firm grip on the top spot.
The Big 12 has four teams in the top 25: No. 3 Iowa State, No. 6 Houston, No. 11 Kansas and No. 22 Texas Tech. Arizona, Baylor and West Virginia all received votes.
The Wildcats host No. 3 Iowa State on Monday night in a game with NCAA tournament and Big 12 title implications. A win over the Cyclones would almost assuredly vault Arizona into the AP Top 25 next week.
Here's the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll:
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
Jan. 27, 2025
- Auburn (62)
- Duke
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Florida
- Houston
- Michigan State
- Tennessee
- Marquette
- Purdue
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Mississippi State
- St. John's
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Illinois
- Memphis
- Missouri
- Louisville
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt
- UConn
Also receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah State 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.