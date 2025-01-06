AP Top 25 Poll: Arizona knocks Cincinnati out of college basketball rankings
The Arizona Wildcats have won four in a row and are starting to look like the team that was No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.
The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start in the Big 12 and were impressive on both ends of the floor in Saturday's 72-67 road victory at then-No. 16 Cincinnati.
The win was enough to knock Cincinnati (10-3, 0-2) completely out of this week's AP Top 25 Poll. The Bearcats lost to Kansas State 70-67 to start the week.
Arizona only received three votes in the latest poll, up from zero votes last week.
West Virginia (11-2, 2-0) moved into the poll at No. 21. The Wildcats travel to West Virginia on Tuesday with revenge on their minds. The Mountaineers beat Arizona in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game on Nov. 29.
The Big 12 only has four ranked teams in this week's poll: No. 3 Iowa State, No. 11 Kansas, No. 12 Houston and No. 21 West Virginia. Both Cincinnati and Baylor dropped out.
Here is the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll:
AP Top 25 Poll
Jan. 6, 2025
- Tennessee (45)
- Auburn (15)
- Iowa State
- Duke
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Marquette
- Florida
- UConn
- Texas A&M
- Kansas
- Houston
- Illinois
- Mississippi State
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma
- Gonzaga
- Memphis
- Purdue
- West Virginia
- UCLA
- Ole Miss
- Michigan
- Utah State
Also receiving votes: Pittsburgh 91, Arkansas 62, Nebraska 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego State 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Georgia 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Texas Tech 6, Indiana 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Vanderbilt 1, Xavier 1.