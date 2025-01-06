Inside The Wildcats

AP Top 25 Poll: Arizona knocks Cincinnati out of college basketball rankings

The Big 12 is down to four ranked teams

Ben Sherman

Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) and guard Jaden Bradley (0) react after the victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena.
/ Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats have won four in a row and are starting to look like the team that was No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start in the Big 12 and were impressive on both ends of the floor in Saturday's 72-67 road victory at then-No. 16 Cincinnati.

The win was enough to knock Cincinnati (10-3, 0-2) completely out of this week's AP Top 25 Poll. The Bearcats lost to Kansas State 70-67 to start the week.

Arizona only received three votes in the latest poll, up from zero votes last week.

West Virginia (11-2, 2-0) moved into the poll at No. 21. The Wildcats travel to West Virginia on Tuesday with revenge on their minds. The Mountaineers beat Arizona in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game on Nov. 29.

The Big 12 only has four ranked teams in this week's poll: No. 3 Iowa State, No. 11 Kansas, No. 12 Houston and No. 21 West Virginia. Both Cincinnati and Baylor dropped out.

Here is the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll:

AP Top 25 Poll

Jan. 6, 2025

  1. Tennessee (45)
  2. Auburn (15)
  3. Iowa State
  4. Duke
  5. Alabama
  6. Kentucky
  7. Marquette
  8. Florida
  9. UConn
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Kansas
  12. Houston
  13. Illinois
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Oregon
  16. Michigan State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Gonzaga
  19. Memphis
  20. Purdue
  21. West Virginia
  22. UCLA
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Michigan
  25. Utah State

Also receiving votes: Pittsburgh 91, Arkansas 62, Nebraska 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego State 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Georgia 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Texas Tech 6, Indiana 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Vanderbilt 1, Xavier 1.

