Arizona makes big move in updated NCAA NET Rankings
Heading into Monday night's Big 12 showdown with Iowa State, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said he was tired of all the talking. He wanted to see action.
Thanks in large part to Caleb Love's heroics, that's what Lloyd got.
Love hit a game-tying 3-pointer from beyond half-court at the buzzer and the Wildcats went on to beat Iowa State 86-75 in overtime to take over sole possession of second place in the Big 12.
It was the fourth Quadrant 1 victory of the season for Arizona (14-6, 8-1), and it vaulted the Wildcats much higher in the NCAA NET Rankings.
Arizona's NCAA Tournament Outlook
While Arizona remains unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll, the NET Rankings are the only rankings that actually matter. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.
After Monday's win over Iowa State (17-3, 7-2), Arizona jumped from No. 15 to No. 11 in the NET. A top-12 ranking in the NET typically correlates to a No. 4 seed or better in the NCAA tournament.
In ESPN's latest Bracketology predictions, Arizona is slotted as a No. 5 seed in the West Region. With many more Quad 1 opportunities on their schedule, the Wildcats have a chance to climb much higher.
Quad 1 Games in The Big 12
A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET. Because of the strength of the Big 12, Arizona has at least six Quad 1 opportunities remaining on its schedule.
The Wildcats are now 4-6 in Quad 1 games, which gives them the same number of Quad 1 wins as No. 5 Florida, No. 8 Kansas and No. 10 Illinois.
Arizona could easily end up with seven or more Quad 1 wins, which would be a huge advantage over ACC and WCC teams when it comes time to seed the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The Big 12 currently has six teams in the top 30 of the NET Rankings, while the ACC has just three, and two are barely hanging on (No. 25 Louisville and No. 30 Clemson). The WCC has just two teams in the top 30 — Gonzaga and Saint Mary's — and the Mountain West doesn't have any.