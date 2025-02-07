Arizona gets higher seed in latest March Madness predictions
The Arizona Wildcats are in a great spot heading into Saturday's showdown with Texas Tech.
Tommy Lloyd's team has won five consecutive games, is tied for first place in the Big 12 and has moved into the top 10 in the NCAA NET Rankings.
If the Wildcats can beat Texas Tech they will put themselves in position for another top seed in the NCAA tournament.
Updated NCAA Tournament Predictions
In ESPN's latest Bracketology predictions, released Friday morning, Arizona is projected to be a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region.
The Wildcats are matched up against No. 13 Akron in the first round in Seattle. The winner of that game is predicted to play the winner of No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 UC Irvine.
The projected No. 1 seed in the Midwest is Alabama. The other three No. 1 seeds are Duke, Auburn and Tennessee.
The Big 12 is projected to have eight teams in the tournament. The SEC leads the way with 13 bids, and the Big Ten is predicted to have 10 teams in the field.
Latest College Basketball Rankings
Arizona continues to climb in the college basketball rankings that matter, namely the NET Rankings. The Wildcats are No. 9 in the NET and No. 6 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI).
The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.
If the Wildcats beat No. 7 Texas Tech, they have a chance to move into the top 7 of the NET Rankings. A top-7 ranking would put Arizona in contention for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament — the same seed they got last season.
After the Texas Tech game, the Wildcats still have at least four Quad 1 victory opportunities on their schedule — which means they could move even higher.