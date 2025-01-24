How to listen to Arizona-Colorado basketball: Radio station, audio stream, game time
After playing their first seven Big 12 games against new conference opponents, the Arizona Wildcats will finally see a familiar face on Saturday.
Arizona (12-6, 6-1) welcomes former Pac-12 foe Colorado (9-9, 0-7) to McKale Memorial Center for their first matchup as Big 12 opponents.
While the Wildcats are thriving so far in their new conference, the Buffaloes are having a difficult time. After a promising 9-2 start to the season, Colorado has lost seven consecutive games to start its Big 12 tenure.
Senior guard Julian Hammond III has been a bright spot for Colorado, averaging 13.7 points on 39.5% shooting from downtown. But outside of Hammond, the Buffaloes have struggled to score. They are ranked No. 141 in the country in offensive efficiency according to KenPom's Ratings. Arizona is ranked No. 16.
The Wildcats come into Saturday's game ranked No. 15 in the NCAA NET Rankings, with a projected NCAA tournament seed of No. 6. Colorado is ranked No. 101 in the NET.
Fifth-year senior guard Caleb Love leads Arizona in scoring at 15.6 points per game. He broke out of a recent shooting slump with 27 points (10-of-17 from the field) in the Wildcats' 92-78 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
ESPN's FPI predicts Arizona will beat Colorado, giving the Wildcats a 94.1% chance to win.
Here are details on how to listen and follow Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. Colorado on Saturday.
Colorado at Arizona Radio Stations, Audio Streams
Who: Arizona (12-6, 6-1) vs. Colorado (9-9, 0-7) in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Saturday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. MST/2 p.m. CT
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 94.1% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 83, Colorado 67
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN+
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 391 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 390 (Colorado broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream)