How to watch Baylor at Arizona Big 12 men's basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Tommy Lloyd was not happy after Arizona's 88-80 win over UCF on Saturday.
In his postgame press conference, Lloyd lamented the selfish decisions and "dumb" plays the Wildcats made to keep UCF in the game.
His message was clear: Despite a sixth consecutive victory, Lloyd is not satisfied with how Arizona is playing. That's a scary thought for the rest of the Big 12.
"We've got to get better possession by possession, because they all add up. All these possessions add up," Lloyd said. "I just didn't think we did a great job of seizing the opportunity and seizing the moment. ... It's a teaching moment for us, and you know what? I do love teaching after a win. I will admit that."
The Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 4-0) have been stacking wins over the past month. They enter Tuesday night's home game vs. Baylor (11-4, 3-1) in first place in the Big 12 and No. 16 in the country in the NCAA NET Rankings.
The latest NCAA Tournament projections from ESPN have Arizona as a No. 7 seed in the West Region.
The Wildcats can continue their ascent with a win over the Bears at McKale Memorial Center. Scott Drew's team is ranked No. 20 in the NET and is currently projected as a No. 6 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
A win over Baylor would be Arizona's third Quad 1 win of the season, with the first two coming on the road at West Virginia and Cincinnati. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET.
The Big 12 currently has seven teams in the top 30 of the updated NET Rankings and nine in the top 50: No. 3 Houston, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 8 Kansas, No. 16 Arizona, No. 19 Texas Tech, No. 20 Baylor, No. 30 West Virginia, No. 41 Cincinnati and No. 48 BYU. The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Arizona enters Tuesday's game as 5.5-point favorites, and ESPN's FPI gives the Wildcats a 68.5% chance to beat Baylor.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. Baylor on Tuesday.
Arizona Wildcats vs. Baylor Bears TV channel, live stream
Who: Baylor (11-4, 3-1) at Arizona (10-5, 4-0) in Big 12 men's basketball
Spread: Arizona -5.5 (-105) odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tipoff Time: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. MST/10 p.m. CT
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 68.5% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 73, Baylor 68
TV Channel: ESPN
