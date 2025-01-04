LeBron James on Bryce to Arizona: 'Happy to be a part of Bear Down community'
It has been a big week for the Arizona men's basketball program.
The Wildcats opened the week with an impressive 90-81 victory over TCU in their Big 12 opener. Caleb Love led the way with a season-high 33 points — a great sign for the fifth-year senior, who has struggled to find his shooting stroke.
Then, on New Year's Day, Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats landed a commitment from class of 2025 guard Bryce James — LeBron's younger son.
“It was his decision to make,” LeBron said after the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. “He went where he felt comfortable.”
“Straight shooter. Coach Lloyd is a straight shooter," LeBron said. "Gave him exactly what they believe in him and what they thought of him as a person and a player. Happy to be a part of Bear Down community now.”
LeBron went on to crack some jokes about former Arizona stars Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.
“I’ve got some terrible friends in Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye that are alum there, so I’m not too excited about that,” LeBron said. “Other than that we’re excited to go be a part of the Tucson community.”
How Good Is Bryce James?
A four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard is two inches taller than his older brother, Bronny. And most scouts believe he has more upside.
"He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups," wrote 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein. "His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game. Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman, but is still just growing into his body a bit and so far from a finished product."
James has shown the ability to knock down shots from long range, all over the floor. Now Lloyd has to develop the rest of his game, which he has a long history of doing, both at Arizona and previously at Gonzaga.