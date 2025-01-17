Updated March Madness predictions: Arizona makes another move
Much can happen between now and mid-March, but the Arizona Wildcats have quickly become national championship contenders.
Tommy Lloyd's team was won seven games in a row, including a dominant 81-70 victory over No. 25 Baylor on Tuesday that showcased Arizona's depth and talent.
Seven-foot redshirt sophomore Henri Veesaar came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points in 19 minutes to lead the Wildcats. Veesaar was an afterthought to start the season, buried behind Motiejus Krivas on the bench. But an injury to Krivas opened the door, and Veesaar has taken full advantage.
"Henri's what college basketball's all about," Lloyd said after the Baylor win. "Everyone wants things to happen so fast, and here's a kid in his third year ... and now an injury happens on our team so he gets a little bit more of an opportunity. That's what building a program and developing players is all about."
Updated NCAA Tournament Predictions
Thanks in part to Veesaar's stellar play, the Wildcats have risen once again in the latest 2025 NCAA Tournament predictions. ESPN's updated Bracketology has Arizona as a No. 6 seed in the West Region, playing the winner of the First Four game between Creighton and New Mexico.
More importantly, the Wildcats are now slotted to play the first two rounds in Seattle, a much shorter plane flight than Cleveland or Raleigh.
If the Wildcats advance, they are projected to play No. 3 seed Oregon in the second round and No. 2 seed Marquette in the Sweet 16. Tennessee is currently the projected No. 1 seed in the West Region.
Latest NCAA NET Rankings
Arizona is now No. 12 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings, which has historically translated to a top-4 seed in the NCAA tournament.
The Wildcats have three Quad 1 wins and are ranked above Marquette and Purdue in the NET.
Saturday's home game against No. 19 Texas Tech will be another Quad 1 opportunity for Arizona. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET.
Arizona's NET ranking is important because the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the tournament.